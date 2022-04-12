Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Flicks Launches Unique Cinema And Streaming App In NZ, Australia And UK

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Flicks.co.nz

Movie and TV fans have a new place to find out what’s on and where to watch it, as cinema, film, and streaming authority Flicks launches their new app.

Complementing their website, which reaches audiences in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom (via flicks.co.nz, flicks.com.au and flicks.co.uk respectively), Flicks’ new app brings together their unique combination of cinema listings, streaming guides and editorial opinion into a premium, one-stop shop mobile experience.

Since the onset of the global pandemic, Flicks’ increased focus on covering streaming content has seen continued growth in visitor numbers to Flicks’ website. Now, Flicks’ new app arrives at the perfect time as people return to cinemas and the international box office rebounds.

Like their websites, the app is made by movie fans for movie fans and combines the content from Flicks’ websites into one slick, ridiculously easy to use platform.

App users can discover cinemas, movies playing nearby, session times, and can book tickets, along with discovering what’s new and good in the streaming world and which streaming service it is available on. Additionally, app users can read recommendations, features and reviews from Flicks’ talented editorial contributors.

The app is the product of a collaboration between Flicks (a Vista Group company), Vista’s product designers, and Accedo developers, working together to take the Flicks experience to the next level.

“We have built a platform that only movie and TV lovers could create,” says Flicks CEO, Paul Scantlebury. “It’s a beautifully designed and carefully considered app, if I don’t say so myself, built to help you discover your next great watch – in cinemas or at home. Our laser focus is on helping our audience find something great to watch and where they can watch it.”

Flicks’ app is available on iOS and Android phones, and is planned to release on iPad and tablets in the near future.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Flicks.co.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 