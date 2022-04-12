Flicks Launches Unique Cinema And Streaming App In NZ, Australia And UK

Movie and TV fans have a new place to find out what’s on and where to watch it, as cinema, film, and streaming authority Flicks launches their new app.

Complementing their website, which reaches audiences in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom (via flicks.co.nz, flicks.com.au and flicks.co.uk respectively), Flicks’ new app brings together their unique combination of cinema listings, streaming guides and editorial opinion into a premium, one-stop shop mobile experience.

Since the onset of the global pandemic, Flicks’ increased focus on covering streaming content has seen continued growth in visitor numbers to Flicks’ website. Now, Flicks’ new app arrives at the perfect time as people return to cinemas and the international box office rebounds.

Like their websites, the app is made by movie fans for movie fans and combines the content from Flicks’ websites into one slick, ridiculously easy to use platform.

App users can discover cinemas, movies playing nearby, session times, and can book tickets, along with discovering what’s new and good in the streaming world and which streaming service it is available on. Additionally, app users can read recommendations, features and reviews from Flicks’ talented editorial contributors.

The app is the product of a collaboration between Flicks (a Vista Group company), Vista’s product designers, and Accedo developers, working together to take the Flicks experience to the next level.

“We have built a platform that only movie and TV lovers could create,” says Flicks CEO, Paul Scantlebury. “It’s a beautifully designed and carefully considered app, if I don’t say so myself, built to help you discover your next great watch – in cinemas or at home. Our laser focus is on helping our audience find something great to watch and where they can watch it.”

Flicks’ app is available on iOS and Android phones, and is planned to release on iPad and tablets in the near future.

