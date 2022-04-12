Eubiotics Market To Grow By 2x; Ban On Antibiotics Use In Livestock To Propel Sales: FMI

The latest research on the eubiotics market conducted by FMI uncovers critical trends and opportunities across various market segments in terms of type, form, function, and livestock during the assessment period. The report emphasizes on providing exclusive insights into the market to assist key players in making well-knitted strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Sales in the global eubiotics market are expected to top US$ 2.68 Bn in 2021, opines FMI. Increasing consumption of meat, eggs, milk, and other food items derived from livestock is estimated to facilitate the growth in the market. Driven by this, the eubiotics market is projected to reach US$ 5.47 Bn by the end of 2031.

Growing awareness regarding side effects of antibiotics on livestock such as lack of appetite, weight loss, and diarrhea is increasing the demand for antibiotic and animal antimicrobials alternatives. As eubiotics boost livestock gut health and immunity while acting as an optimum source of nutrition, it is extensively gaining popularity across the animal feed industry.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11087

Government of several countries are imposing bans on the use of antibiotics on livestock due to adverse effects associated with the consumption of antibiotic-treated animal food products on humans.

For instance, according to the Center for Science and Environment, the Government of India announced ban on the use of antibiotic colistin in food-producing animals, aqua farms, and poultry to curb the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in humans in July 2019. Such regulations are expected to augment the sales of eubiotics at 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2031).

In terms of type, organic acid is projected to be highly sought-after, accounting for more than 48.3% of the overall value share in 2021. Benefits associated with the use of organic acid such as palatability improvement, diet pH reduction effect, and reduction of diarrhea are favoring the growth in the segment.

“Introduction on innovative eubiotics products with intrinsic benefits of probiotics & prebiotics along with rising focusing on expansion livestock production in China, Australia, and India is expected to accelerate the growth in the market,” says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Eubiotics Market Study

The U.S. is projected to register the fastest growth in North America market, accounting for nearly 89.3% of the revenue share in 2021.

China is estimated to emerge as the most remunerative market in East Asia, contributing around 63.7% of the sales through 2021.

India is anticipated to account for the largest share in South Asia market, expanding at 11.6% CAGR over the assessment period.

On the basis of form, the dry form segment is expected to exhibit rapid growth, accounting for 62.5% of the overall demand share in 2021.

In terms of livestock, the aquaculture segment is forecast to hold a significant share in the market, growing at 8.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Ask A Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11087

Key Drivers

Growing use of eubiotics as an alternative to antibiotics for the treatment of acute clinical diseases in broiler chickens such as necrotic enteritis and bacterial enteritis is propelling the demand across the poultry segment.

Increasing application of eubiotics in animal feed additives owing to its benefits such as improving digestive health, strengthening immune system, and smoothening gastrointestinal tract mechanisms in livestock is spurring the sales in the animal feed additive segment.

Key Restraints

Increasing eubiotics trade complexities due to impositions of diverse regulations on animal feed across numerous countries is hindering the sales in the market.

Decreasing demand of animal products such as meat, milk, and eggs owing to the increasing vegan population across the globe is hampering the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

As per Future Market Insights, top five players in the global eubiotics market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, and Novus International, Inc.

Leading companies are emphasizing on adopting inorganic expansion strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations with other players to expand their market share and reinforce their position in emerging markets. For instance,

In July 2021, Koninklijke DSM N.V., a Dutch multinational corporation, announced acquiring a U.S.-based biotechnology start-up and platform, Midori USA, Inc. to develop breakthrough technologies for eubiotics. This will assist the company to increasing its production and strengthen its footprint in the global eubiotics market.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Cargill Inc.

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novozymes

Eubiotics

Lesaffre Group

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Novus International, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Beneo Group

Others

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11087

More Valuable Insights on Eubiotics Market

The recent survey conducted by FMI provides a detailed analysis of the global eubiotics market, providing vital insights into key factor driving the market through 2021 and beyond. The study also disclosed growth projections on in eubiotics market with detailed segmentation:

By Type:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acid

Essential Oil

Enzymes

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Function:

Nutrition and Gut Health

Yield

Immunity

By Livestock:

Cattle

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into eubiotics market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for eubiotics market between 2021 and 2031

Eubiotics market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Eubiotics market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Ankush Nikam

Corporate Headquarter

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

© Scoop Media