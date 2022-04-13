How Clear Aligners Are Changing The Way The Dental Industry Operates

Dentistry, just like every other medical field, is a constantly changing field, thanks to new materials, products, and technologies. Treatment planning has also changed in the dental industry since patients are more informed, want a more significant say in decisions, and have more esthetic concerns than before.

In a paper presented in the California Dental Association Journal, the authors touch on the importance of treatment planning in all areas of dentistry. They conclude that treatment plans made by dental industry professionals are changing because patients' requirements and ideals have changed.

Their discussion focuses on the dental fields of prosthodontics, periodontal, and orthodontics. Notably, they touch on the exciting possibilities created since clear aligners became part of the arsenal offered by orthodontics. Clear aligners have assured that orthodontic treatments have evolved; now, not just children and teenagers can dream of straightening their teeth. Adults wanting teeth straightening treatments can now avoid the inconvenience of wearing traditional braces.

Clear Aligners and the Dental Industry

Clear aligners, as we know them today, have been around for just over two decades now. However, their forerunner goes back to 1945, when Harold D. Kesling designed a rubber device worn with traditional braces.

In the 1960s, one-piece splints made of plastic became popular for minor teeth straightening issues, but these were not very sophisticated because of the type of plastic used. In the 1980s and 1990s, these clear retainers became more refined and enabled more significant movement, even though still limited to minor corrections by incorporating pins.

The Invisalign Breakthrough

The first complete clear aligner system was invented in 1997 by Stanford University students Zia Chishti and Kelsey Worth. Invisalign treatments use a series of removable clear plastic aligners, ensuring discreet teeth straightening treatments, even for extensive problems.

Dentists can now create a comprehensive treatment plan with one impression. Today computer imaging can even give the patient a final picture of the final result on completion of the treatment.

Invisalign hit the market in 1999, and Align Technology patented its Invisalign brand, ensuring its monopoly in the dental industry, despite attempts by other companies, including one formed by Chishti, to enter the market. These patents started to expire in 2017, allowing competitors to enter the market. By 2016, Invisalign had captured 8% of U.S. orthodontic patients and had 80% of the clear aligner market.

Suggested Video: https://youtu.be/DZHtzB6cqwM

Invisalign Alternatives

Several Invisalign alternatives have appeared on the market since then, ensuring one of the most significant changes to the dental industry. These BPA-free plastic at-home clear aligners use the modern concepts of teledentistry and eCommerce to offer more people the opportunity to straighten their teeth in an affordable, convenient, and faster manner.

At-home lear-aligner companies operate differently; some do everything online, while others prefer to start with an initial visit to a dentist or orthodontist. However, whatever the concept behind their treatment, they aim to make teeth straightening as convenient as possible.

Some companies, like SmileDirect Club, are well known because of having a longer presence in the industry. Still, others offer better value, excellent customer service, at-night clear aligners, and high-frequency devices.

Their top pros, when compared to Invisalign, are that they are more affordable offer faster results without frequent visits to the dentist.

Deciding on the Best Clear Aligner Treatment

Smile Prep, the online media company, covers innovations in the dental industry, mainly cosmetic dentistry. Their guides and in-depth reviews are helpful for anyone wanting to improve their smiles with these innovative at-home teeth-straightening clear aligner options. On their website, you can read about at-home alternatives like SmileDirectCLub, Byte, Candid, AlignerCo, NewSmile, etc. If, for instance, you want to compare Candid VS Smile Direct, this comprehensive guide makes it easier for you.

Reviews and photos are essential for people considering at-home teeth straightening treatments. One thing is clear from reviews seen on Smile Prep's site, price, customer service, instruction clarity, treatment time, and product materials play a huge role in customer decisions.

Final Take

Clear aligners are changing the way the dental industry operates. They cannot improve severe malocclusions, but at-home clear aligners offer adults with mild to moderate issues more convenient and affordable treatments. Getting the desired results is now as easy as finding out what reviewers say and sending an impression or dental scan to their preferred clear aligner provider. Financing and payment plans offered by most of these make it easier for everyone to perfect their smile.

© Scoop Media

