Vodafone Select Anodot For Faster Detection & Resolution Of Network Interruptions To Further Improve Customer Experience

Vodafone New Zealand has selected Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, to transform network performance visibility to improve customer experience. Through advanced anomaly detection, Anodot will help Vodafone identify, diagnose, and resolve potential service interruptions that result in a loss of connectivity, ideally before customer service is impacted.

Vodafone operates approximately three million connections for consumer and business customers across Aotearoa New Zealand, with a mobile network that covers 98.5% of the country’s population. On any given month, customers consume around 1.1 billion mobile and fixed line phone minutes, while using over 26PB (which is 26million GB) of mobile data and 166PB (which is 166million GB) of fixed line data.

Due to the vast amount of data Vodafone New Zealand must monitor and analyse to ensure service uptime, it uses Anodot’s dynamic AI-driven monitoring technology to distill billions of data events into single, scored, network operations alerts. These high-fidelity alerts enable Vodafone New Zealand’s network operations teams to immediately know when customer experience has begun to degrade and to quickly determine why it’s happening, so incidents can be resolved with minimal impact to network and service uptime.

“We know how important reliable connectivity is to New Zealanders, so it’s ideal if we can detect and resolve potential service issues wherever possible before our customers experience interruptions,” said Tony Baird, Head of Wholesale & Infrastructure, Vodafone of New Zealand.

“Anodot’s ability to analyse the high volumes of data that we generate daily allows us to identify in real-time the business-critical anomalies in our network, to enable our teams to maintain consistent operations in order to deliver an enhanced customer experience. While there will inevitably be unexpected weather occurrences or third-party connectivity issues such as power outages to cell sites or construction activity that damage underground cables, Anodot provides another layer of defence so we can better detect network occurrences and keep our customers connected wherever possible,” continued Baird.

“Telco service providers like Vodafone New Zealand must generate and process a vast amount of data from multiple sources to ensure service uptime across their complex network environments,” said Amir Kupervas, Telecom Managing Director, Anodot. “Anodot monitors granular performance and telemetry data in real-time across the entire telco stack from all network types, layers and domains, allowing communications service providers (CSPs) to understand what is happening across their networks. These capabilities will give Vodafone New Zealand full visibility into service degradation incidents and provide the swift time-to-resolution its customers require.”

Anodot’s easy-to-use anomaly detection technology combines performance and fault monitoring to give CSPs an end-to-end view for real-time detection of service-impacting incidents. Anodot immediately learns the normal behavior of all business metrics and constantly monitors each metric in real-time. Its correlation engine connects anomalies across all data stacks, identifies events and contributing factors, and slashes time to detection and remediation.

For more information on how Anodot network performance monitoring, please click here. For real time information about Vodafone’s network and customer impacting events, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/help/network-status/

