Ambit Joins AWS ‘Accelerate’ Programme For ISVs

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 11:38 am
Press Release: Ambit

Auckland, 13th April 2022 - Ambit, the conversational AI platform, has joined the Amazon Web Services independent software vendor (ISV) Accelerate programme, a move designed to further boost international sales.

Launched in late 2020, Accelerate is a co-sell programme to drive new business for partners who provide software that runs on or works with AWS. Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Programme, Ambit will receive co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS Sales teams.

Ambit joined AWS Marketplace in 2021 to raise its visibility globally and reach customers searching for advanced conversational AI and machine learning software.

“We’re excited to join Accelerate and deepen our relationship with AWS,” says Ambit CEO, Tim Warren. “As customers’ expectations continue to grow, companies need to provide ‘always on’ customer service solutions that can grow with their business. Ambit’s sophisticated conversational AI platform combined with AWS’ global hosting infrastructure provides customer service at scale.”

No human can handle hundreds of customer enquiries at once - but Ambit can. Its conversational AI platform is the brain behind ‘human’ conversations delivered by digital employees. Ambit’s world-leading natural language technology enables digital employees to engage with 92%+ understanding, providing 24/7 multichannel, customer support at scale, to control costs, drive revenue and improve customer satisfaction.

Leading brands in retail, financial services and utilities use Ambit Digital Employees to turn customer service into customer satisfaction. https://chat.ambit.ai/demo-video

