Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financially Stressed Younger Kiwis Urged To Take More Interest In Their Future Wellbeing

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Trustees Executors

Younger Kiwis who are increasingly worried about cost-of-living pressures and wage stagnation are being urged to take control of their future financial wellbeing.

The latest Financial Services Council (FSC)’s research report, ‘Money and You – The Lost Generation?’ finds people in the 18-39 age group are concerned about rising inflation, interest rates and house prices.

In response, Laurence Kubiak, Chair of research sponsor Trustees Executors, is calling on younger Kiwis to step up and take a more active interest in planning for their financial security.

“If you are single, no one should care more about your financial wellbeing than you, so it's important to have a financial plan for yourself. This means doing basic things like budgeting to keep expenses below your income, having an emergency account, and saving for the things you want.

“When your relationship status changes you then need to participate in your finances as a team and make financial decisions together. Understand where your money is going and how much money you have in savings and in investments. This would also mean less dependence on the “bank of mum and dad” even if they are in a position to help, which accounts for nearly half of first property purchases by Generation Rent.

“Having a solid financial plan will allow you to save money, afford the things you really want, and achieve long-term goals like saving for a property and retirement.”

Mr Kubiak said in an environment of rising property prices young Kiwis should also start thinking about building wealth.

“Taking an active interest in your financial future will enable young Kiwis to make the informed choices to secure their financial wellbeing. It requires planning and reinforces the importance of boosting medium to long term savings.

“The current economic outlook is very challenging for many younger Kiwis, with rising inflation and interest rates, and low wages growth. There is also the disparity between those Kiwis who bought assets before the boom, and those that have been unable to participate. 

“The latest Money and You research reinforce that planning for your future is more important than ever for younger Kiwis who are starting out. As challenging as this can be, this period is also just one stage of an investment cycle that can be managed and even taken advantage of.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Trustees Executors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 