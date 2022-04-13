Citrus Fiber Market Is Expected To Surpass A Valuation Of US$ 110.0 Million Through 2021

Citrus Fiber Market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 110.0 Million through 2021, likely to surge at a vigorous 5.2% CAGR during the assessment period: Future Market Insights

The citrus fiber market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers compelling insights into hidden prospects key segments including grade and source. It studies growth strategies undertaken by leading market players and highlights scope for expansion as companies aim at improving their digital presence.

As per a latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market for citrus fiber is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 184.9 million by the end of 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 110.0 million registered in 2021.

Due to the growing demand for naturally derived dietary fibers to build a strong immunity against infectious diseases, the demand for citrus fiber will surge at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2031.

The ability of citrus fibers to offer a creamy texture has resulted in their extensive application across dairy products. The market will continue showcasing steady rate of growth, especially on account of impressive nutritional profile of citrus fibers, covering flavonoids, vitamin C and minerals, which aid in reducing stress level, prevent the risk of cancer, improve heart functioning, and reduces the threat of digestive ailments.

Besides these, the rising demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products will present a positive demand outlook. Among various grades, food grade citrus fiber will dominate the market, accounting for 60% of the market share in 2021. Future Market Insights (FMI) also predicts the market to witness rising scope of applications in animal feed and pet formulations sector.

Demand will continues increasing due to various functional benefits of these ingredients, especially when included in bakery products. Their high water holding capacity improves bread freshness and shelf life over time. FMI has estimated bakery sector to account for 19% of the global citrus fiber market over the forecast period.

According to the study, North America will emerge as a highly lucrative market. Demand outlook remains fairly positive for the U.S. market, as consumers are rendered more conscientious about cleaner ingredient list in food and personal care and cosmetic products. It is estimated to account for 89.1% of the North America market through 2031.

“Paradigm shift in consumer behavior towards healthy, clean label and natural products will drive sales of citrus fiber over the forecast period. Scope for product launches will improve, as consumers exhibiting increasing demand for cleaner ingredient list for their favorite food and beverages items,” said a Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Citrus Fiber Market Survey

The U.S. is leading the market for citrus fiber in North America, accounting for over 89.1% of the North America market through 2031.

Owing to the rising demand for fat substitutes, the Germany market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.6 Mn in 2021.

China will present a positive demand outlook, accounting for more than 58% of the East Asia market in the year 2021.

India is expected to emerge as a lucrative pocket, accounting for 45% of sales in South Asia in 2021 and exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Based on source, the demand for orange fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Consumer inclination for cleaner ingredient list will create scope for application in personal care and cosmetic sector, which will bolster growth prospects in future.

Rising demand for functional ingredients in food, especially bakery and confectionery items will fuel demand for citrus fiber.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are focusing on improving their digital presence to counter supply-chain restrictions imposed by unprecedented events. Besides this, focus on product launches will continue increasing as they aim for competitive advantage.

For instance, in 2019, Fiberstar, announced the launch of new website for Citri-Fi natural citrus fiber to enhance the digital expertise and make consumers learn about their clean-lable citrus funstional fiber.

Orange Fiber, a startup has announced the launch of a novel fabric range prepared from citrus fiber and pulp in partnerships with H&M and Marinella brands.

Some of the leading players operating in the citrus fiber market profiled by Future Market Insights are:

Fiberstar, Inc.

CEAMSA

CP Kelco, Inc.

Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH

Florida Food Products, Inc.

Lemont

Golden Health

FUYAN PHARM (Henan), Inc.

Nans Products

Cifal Herbal Private Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Citrus Fiber Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global citrus fiber market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in citrus fiber market with detailed segmentation:

By Grade:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

By Source:

Orange

Tangerine/Mandarins

Grapefruit

Lemons and Lime

By Application:

Bakery

Desserts and Ice-cream

Sauces & Seasonings

Meat & Egg Replacement

Beverages

Flavorings & Coatings

Snacks & Meals

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Other Application

By Function:

Water Binder & Fat Replacer

Thickening Gums

Gelling Gums

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Citrus Fiber Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for citrus fiber market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into citrus fiber demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Citrus Fiber market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Citrus Fiber market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

