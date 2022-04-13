Sodium Hydroxide Market To Grow By 4.3% CAGR Amid Increasing Application In Soaps And Detergents: FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent market analysis highlights growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints prevailing in the global sodium hydroxide market. The report highlight recent developments across segments of the market including product type and applications across seven regions.

As per a recent market survey by Future Market Insights (FMI), demand for sodium hydroxide is expected to rise at a 4.3% CAGR, reaching US$ 28.6 Bn in 2021. With growing applications of sodium hydroxide in water treatment and textile industry, sales are expected to surpass US$ 43.7 Bn in 2031.

Sodium hydroxide has a myriad of applications comprising soaps and detergents, drinking water treatment, textiles, and pulp & paper. Increasing adoption of sodium hydroxide compounds in industrial applications is also expected to boost sales in the forthcoming years.

Request a report sample with 309 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13328

Expansion of the chemical industries in emerging economies such as India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia is spurring demand for sodium hydroxide for various end-use applications. This trend is projected to continue in the forthcoming years, augmenting growth in the sodium hydroxide market.

As alumina is used in the construction of roadways and railways, growing demand for alumina for the manufacturing of various automotive components is expected to fuel sodium hydroxide sales.

In addition to this, alumina is also used in vehicle exteriors, construction of tankers, and designing vessels for freight. This trend is expected to bode well for the sodium hydroxide market.

As per FMI, demand for sodium hydroxide is expected to rise at a prolific rate in the U.S., owing to the presence of robust pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and automotive industries.

China and India are expected to follow suit, emerging as key exporters of sodium hydroxide over the assessment period.

“Increasing sales of personal hygiene products such as soaps and detergents driven by the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak is spurring demand for sodium hydroxide. Consecutively, growing organic applications of sodium hydroxide in the chemical industry will continue augmenting growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of product type, the caustic lye segment is expected to account for approximately 68% of the total sodium hydroxide market in 2021.

Based on applications, sales of sodium hydroxide in the textile segment are expected to account for 23% of the total market share in 2021.

Sales of sodium hydroxide in the U.S. are projected to increase at 4.2% CAGR, totaling US$ 8,152.6 Mn by 2031.

Germany is expected to dominate the Europe sodium hydroxide market, with demand increasing at 3.4% CAGR through 2031.

India will emerge as a lucrative sodium hydroxide market, holding 37% of the South Asia sodium hydroxide market share through 2031.

China will continue leading the East Asia sodium hydroxide market, holding 63% of the East Asia market share by 2031.

Ask An Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13328

Prominent Drivers:

Expansion of the paper & pulp industry driven by print media is expected to boost sales of sodium hydroxide.

Rising establishment of wastewater treatment plants in emerging economies is anticipated to spur the demand for sodium hydroxide.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global sodium hydroxide market are focusing on research and development to improve their product portfolios and diversify applications of sodium hydroxide in various end-use industries.

In addition to this, players are also aiming at production facility expansions via mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge. For instance:

In April 2021, Chemfab Alkalies announced its plans to expand its production capacity from 45,600 tons to 56,575 tons by leveraging membrane cell production technology.

In November 2020, India-based Meghmani Organics invested approximately US$ 3.2 Mn to expand its production capacity of caustic soda from 294 Kilo Tons to 400 Kilo Tons. The plant is expected to start its operations by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Leading players operating in sodium hydroxide market profiled by FMI include:

FMC Corporation

Olin Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

BASF SE

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Covestro AG

Solvay S.A.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Occidental Petrochemical Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Vynova Group

CJ Chemicals

GJ Chemical

ProChem, Inc.

Chemical Store Inc.

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13328

More Insights on FMI’s Sodium Hydroxide Market

The latest market study on the sodium hydroxide market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global sodium hydroxide market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type:

Flakes

Caustic Lye

Application:

Alumina

Textile

Pulp & Paper

Soaps & Detergent

Dyes & Inks

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals

Power & Steel

Food Processing

Organics

Inorganics

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in Sodium Hydroxide Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into sodium hydroxide market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for sodium hydroxide market between 2021 and 2031.

Sodium hydroxide market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Sodium hydroxide market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Ankush Nikam

Corporate Headquarter

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

© Scoop Media