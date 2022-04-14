Best Lawyers Announces 2023 Edition Of The Best Lawyers In New Zealand™

AUGUSTA, Ga., 14 April 2022 — As the oldest and most respected guide to the legal profession globally, Best Lawyers® is pleased to announce the release of the 14th edition of The Best Lawyers in New Zealand™.

“Best Lawyers has recognized outstanding lawyers in New Zealand since 2007,” said CEO of Best Lawyers Phillip Greer. “We are proud to continue honoring these talented and deserving lawyers identified by their peers.”

Best Lawyers lists have used a Purely Peer Review™ methodology for more than 40 years and are the preeminent guide to the legal profession. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Lawyers are the best resource to provide feedback on the caliber of work performed by their peers.

The 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in New Zealand recognizes the professional excellence of 598 lawyers in 72 practice areas. The honorees recognized in The Best Lawyers in New Zealand have, on average, been in practice for more than nine years.

In addition to historic individual lawyer recognition, 61 lawyers were recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” honorees. “Lawyer of the Year” awards are bestowed to only lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Lawyers are not required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can Best Lawyers recognize these top lawyers.

For research purposes, smaller and more rural cities located within a reasonable distance to larger cities are combined into single geographical regions called “metro areas” to help collect as much feedback and data as possible. Auckland is the metro area with the largest number of listed lawyers.

Click here to read more about this newest release or search The Best Lawyers in New Zealand results by lawyer name, firm, region and/or practice area by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.

