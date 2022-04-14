Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 11 April 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 6 March 2022:
- the
number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week)
were:
- 2,322,100 total paid jobs (up 5,940 or 0.26 percent)
- 106,640 paid jobs in primary industries (up 480 or 0.45 percent)
- 447,370 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 810 or 0.18 percent)
- 1,708,310 paid jobs in services industries (up 3,510 or 0.21 percent)
- 59,780 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,140 or 1.94 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,144.23 (down $9.62 or 0.83 percent).