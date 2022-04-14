Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 11 April 2022



The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 6 March 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,322,100 total paid jobs (up 5,940 or 0.26 percent) 106,640 paid jobs in primary industries (up 480 or 0.45 percent) 447,370 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 810 or 0.18 percent) 1,708,310 paid jobs in services industries (up 3,510 or 0.21 percent) 59,780 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,140 or 1.94 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,144.23 (down $9.62 or 0.83 percent).



