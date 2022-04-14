Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 11 April 2022

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 6 March 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,322,100 total paid jobs (up 5,940 or 0.26 percent)
    • 106,640 paid jobs in primary industries (up 480 or 0.45 percent)
    • 447,370 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 810 or 0.18 percent)
    • 1,708,310 paid jobs in services industries (up 3,510 or 0.21 percent)
    • 59,780 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,140 or 1.94 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,144.23 (down $9.62 or 0.83 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

