Travellers Hopping Into Easter Early With Air New Zealand

Thousands are starting their school holidays early this year, with 125,000 customers taking to the sky to explore their backyards and support New Zealand tourism this Easter.

"The Easter Bunny has inspired customers to make short-hop flights over the holidays as a huge number of customers celebrate the long weekend in different parts of the country," says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

"Across the whole Easter Weekend, around 125,000 customers are travelling to see friends and whānau – many to our beautiful regions and tourist hot spots. Many are hitting the skies early today (14 April) to make the most of the long weekend.

"Easter is gearing up to be a huge weekend for customers wanting to squeeze in one more getaway before winter. It's also the first Easter in a while where our Australian neighbours can join us for the holidays – which makes this an extra special time. While holiday periods are always 'choc-full' on our network, this Easter will be spectacularly busy with a giant leap in short-hop bookings."

Regional hotspots such as Queenstown, Nelson and Napier are having a bumper Easter – a welcome sight for tourism business operators across Aotearoa.

"For those customers who are travelling over the Easter holiday period, make sure you allow plenty of time to get to the airport and keep an eye out for Air New Zealand’s roving ambassadors who will be surprising customers with a few Easter treats."

The Easter Weekend data covers travel from Thursday 14 April to Monday 18 April.

© Scoop Media

