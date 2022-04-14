ASB Makes Rate Changes Following OCR Increase

ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.50%.
ASB’s variable housing rates are changing following the OCR increase. ASB’s Housing Variable rate will move from 4.85% to 5.35% while the ORBIT home loan rate will move from 4.95% to 5.45%.
The maximum interest rates on ASB’s Savings Plus and Headstart deposit accounts will increase from 0.75% to 1.05%.
New variable rates are effective for all new housing loans from 27 April 2022 and 4 May 2022 for existing loans. Savings Plus Bonus changes apply from 1 April 2022 and will be backdated. Headstart savings rates take effect from 27 April 2022.
ASB Rate Changes:
|Home Loan*
|Current Rates
|New Rates
|Rate Change
|Housing Variable
|4.85%
|5.35%
|0.50%
|Orbit
|4.95%
|5.45%
|0.50%
|Back My Build
|2.54%
|3.04%
|0.50%
*Home loan rates effective from 27 April 2022 for new lending and 4 May 2022 for existing customers. Note - Back My Build applications are no longer open to new customers.
|Savings
|Band
|Current Rates
|New Rates
|Rate change
|Savings Plus*
|No Bonus
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.00%
|Partial Bonus
|0.15%
|0.15%
|0.00%
|Full Bonus
|0.75%
|1.05%
|0.30%
|Headstart**
|All Balances
|0.75%
|1.05%
|0.30%
*Effective
from 1 April 2022 (backdated). **Effective from 27 April
2022.