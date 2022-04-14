Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Makes Rate Changes Following OCR Increase

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 2:55 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.50%.

ASB’s variable housing rates are changing following the OCR increase. ASB’s Housing Variable rate will move from 4.85% to 5.35% while the ORBIT home loan rate will move from 4.95% to 5.45%.

The maximum interest rates on ASB’s Savings Plus and Headstart deposit accounts will increase from 0.75% to 1.05%.

New variable rates are effective for all new housing loans from 27 April 2022 and 4 May 2022 for existing loans. Savings Plus Bonus changes apply from 1 April 2022 and will be backdated. Headstart savings rates take effect from 27 April 2022.

ASB Rate Changes:

Home Loan*Current RatesNew RatesRate Change
Housing Variable4.85%5.35%0.50%
Orbit4.95%5.45%0.50%
Back My Build2.54%3.04%0.50%

*Home loan rates effective from 27 April 2022 for new lending and 4 May 2022 for existing customers. Note - Back My Build applications are no longer open to new customers.

SavingsBandCurrent RatesNew RatesRate change
Savings Plus*No Bonus0.05%0.05%0.00%
Partial Bonus0.15%0.15%0.00%
Full Bonus0.75%1.05%0.30%
Headstart**All Balances0.75%1.05%0.30%

*Effective from 1 April 2022 (backdated). **Effective from 27 April 2022.
 

