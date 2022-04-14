Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZNO Says Proposed Pay Equity Settlement Contrary To Equal Pay Act

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 3:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation, Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) says a legal review of the recently proposed Nursing Pay Equity settlement has concluded the proposed settlement is contrary to the Equal Pay Act 1972.

On 17 September 2021, NZNO and the twenty district health boards signed a settlement which provided that the pay equity pay rates once settled would be back paid to 31 December 2019. This back pay entitlement is an existing contractual term for each member.

The Equal Pay Act provides that a pay equity settlement that contains a term that reduces an employee’s employment agreement entitlements has no effect. The proposed settlement agreement conflicts with this rule as it removes a large part of the contractual back pay entitlement previously agreed.

The purpose of the rule is to prevent settlements under which pay equity increases are offset against existing entitlements.

"On the basis of this advice I have informed the Government, the DHB employers and our fellow union the Public Services Association (PSA) that NZNO does not accept the proposed settlement and that the ratification vote scheduled to commence 20 April has been cancelled."

"We have informed members of this advice and will be consulting with them on next steps, specifically whether they endorse an approach to the Employment Relation Authority to review the legality of the proposed lump sum payment, or whether their preference is to vote on the deal offered, despite it breaching earlier agreements."

He said that he nevertheless fully supports the work of the Pay Equity negotiation team.

"These negotiators, who include NZNO members, were operating under intense pressure in complicated circumstances. They brought to members what they believed was the best possible proposed settlement under those circumstances, and they should be congratulated for their hard work and determination to get the very best result for members after years of delay."

Paul Goulter said these developments would delay implementation of the new pay rates to DHB employees but he reiterated that NZNO will go hard to see that any eventual DHB base rates are extended to all sectors of nursing, including primary health care (e.g. medical centres), aged care, and particularly Māori and iwi providers.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 