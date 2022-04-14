Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Anytime NZ Limited’s Collaborative Activity Clearance Application

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to the application by Anytime NZ Limited (Anytime NZ) for clearance under section 65A of the Commerce Act 1986 for proposed agreements with its franchisees. The proposed agreements contain standardised pricing provisions, which Anytime NZ considers are or may be cartel provisions, but which are reasonably necessary for a collaborative activity. Anytime NZ also considers that the proposed agreements would not substantially lessen competition.

The Statement of Unresolved Issues sets out the potential issues that the Commission has with the proposed agreements. A Statement of Unresolved Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to clear or decline the proposed agreements.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Anytime NZ and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Unresolved Issues. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Anytime Fitness” in the subject line. Submissions are due no later than close of business on 2 May 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 27 May 2022. However, this date may be extended.

The Statement of Unresolved Issues can be found on the Commission’s case register.

Background
The Commission will give collaborative activity clearance to a prospective agreement containing a cartel provision if it is satisfied that:

  • the applicant and any other party to the proposed contract, arrangement, or understanding are or will be involved in a collaborative activity; and
  • every cartel provision in the contract, arrangement, or understanding is reasonably necessary for the purpose of the collaborative activity; and
  • entering into the contract or arrangement, or arriving at the understanding, or giving effect to any provision of the contract, arrangement, or understanding, will not have, or be likely to have, the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

To be engaged in a collaborative activity, two or more parties must:

  • be carrying on an enterprise, venture, or other activity, in trade in cooperation; and
  • not be doing so for the dominant purpose of lessening competition between them (or any two of them).

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a collaborative activity clearance application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 