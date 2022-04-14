Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Orange At Easter Will Help Support Hospo And Kiwis’ Social And Mental Wellbeing

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Beverages Council

Moving to the orange traffic light will do more than provide a much-needed boost for hospitality businesses this Easter, with the lifting of some restrictions likely to lift Kiwis’ spirits as well, says the NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC).

Consumer research finds that three in five Kiwis (60%) say hospitality venues such as cafes, bars, restaurants, night clubs and sports clubs are important to their social and mental wellbeing.[i]

“Kiwi hospitality plays a significant role in the social fabric of our country,” says Bridget MacDonald, NZABC’s Executive Director.

“Three-quarters (74%) of 18-40-year-olds say hospitality venues are important to their social and mental wellbeing, and 58% of people aged 41-60 years and 48% of people aged 61+ years also find these social spaces important.

“What’s interesting is that more than half (56%) of people who don’t drink alcohol and 70% of those who only drink occasionally also said that hospitality venues were important for their social and mental wellbeing. This shows the value of providing engaging places for people to socialise – we’re looking for positive social experiences, whether it’s catching up with friends over good food and a drink, cutting some shapes on the dance floor, or having a post-match chat with your teammates,” said Bridget.

The findings echo global YouGov research, which showed nearly half (45%) of adults agreed their social and mental wellbeing had been negatively affected by the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants during the pandemic, and 57% said they now had a better appreciation for the contribution the hospitality sector brought to their own wellbeing.[ii]

“The orange light at Easter paves the way for Kiwis to get back out there and enjoy friendly local hospitality. Venues are still taking every precaution to keep their venues safe and social. We can get out and play our part by supporting local and enjoying a non-alcohol drink, no-alcohol beer, low-alcohol wine, or sip and savour a cocktail in a warm and welcoming hospitality venue,” says Bridget.

“If you are planning to connect over some good old Kiwi hospitality this Easter, follow these handy tips to keep safe and social: eat when you drink, consider no- and low-alcohol options, pace yourself by sipping and savouring your drink and staying hydrated with water, and always plan a safe way home. Check out online information and tools such as cheers.org.nz and alcoholandme.org.nz to help make better drinking decisions,” says Bridget.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Alcohol Beverages Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 