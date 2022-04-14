The Co-operative Bank Comes Out On Top In Bank Satisfaction Survey

The Co-operative Bank has once again claimed top spot in the annual Consumer NZ Banking Satisfaction survey.

Consumer NZ says an ‘impressive 86%’ of customers are very satisfied with the service they’re getting from The Co-operative Bank.

The Bank earned above-average ratings on all five key performance measures which included advice on products, fees, responsible lending, timely responses to inquiries and value for money, as well as being rated highly for branch banking.

The Co-operative Bank Chief Executive Mark Wilkshire said it was recognition for the personal touch that people get with The Co-operative Bank.

“It’s great to see customers’ value local ownership as one of the benefits of banking with us, as we are the only New Zealand bank owned by our customers.

“Even though we’re the top bank for customer satisfaction, our work isn’t done – we want more New Zealanders to know that we’re the bank that puts customers first” Wilkshire said.

