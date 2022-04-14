Freeze Dried Fruits Market Is Expected To Observe A CAGR Of 5% Over 2022-2032 | FMI

Newly released data from Freeze-Dried Fruits market analysis by Future Market Insights displays that the global consumption of freeze-dried fruits enjoyed a year-on-year (YOY) growth of 5% in 2022 to total revenue of USD 7.5 Bn and will clock an estimated revenue of USD 15 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a ~7% CAGR during the assessment period.

Freeze Dried Fruits Market Size Value in 2021 USD ~7.5 Mn Freeze Dried Fruits Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD ~15 Mn Global Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) ~5% CAGR Forecast Period 2022-2032

Food products continue to remain an essential commodity since the outbreak of the pandemic. According to FMI, the food and beverages in all will register above 3% CAGR in the forecast period. With consumers’ preferences changed, the demand for cost-effective yet healthy and sustainable food solutions is surging, hence, pushing sales of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables in the near future.

Various types of freeze-dried products such as freeze-dried blackberry, freeze-dried raspberry, freeze-dried pineapple, freeze-dried strawberries, freeze-dried cranberry, and others are increasingly used in confectionery, smoothies, juices, ice creams, bakeries, and other ready to eat food products.

A key factor driving the market is the prolonged shelf-life of freeze-dried fruits without any synthetic ingredients or preservatives. The rising number of confectionaries has been fuelling the demand for dehydrated forms of food like freeze-dried fruits due to their long shelf lives and diverse array of applications in healthy diets.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

Increasing awareness about numerous health benefits of nutritional, natural, and low carb diet, is boosting the demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables.

Conventional freeze-dried fruits are presently leading in the market in terms of nature as they are more enriched with natural flavor, color, and nutrient values.

Among products available in the market, whole freeze-dried fruits and vegetables are highly favored over dried or granulated.

The enhancing packaging industry along with the improving lifestyle of consumers is boosting the freeze-dried fruits industry share.

The European region will account for the majority share in the freeze-dried fruits market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% over the forecast period due to the presence of major manufacturers here.

North America is another dominant market region for freeze-dried fruits, with a market share of over 25%, and is set to exhibit a similar market share throughout the forecast period.

B2B is a more volume-heavy sales channel than B2C in the freeze-dried fruits market. With the expansion of markets for snacks, breakfast cereals, powdered beverages, retail (household), and others, the B2B sales channel is gaining traction. It is anticipated to continue exhibiting high growth through the assessment period.

“Manufacturers of freeze-dried fruits would gain significant profits by extensive marketing and increasing their geographic reach among end-users. The ready-to-eat, convenient food and beverage industry would also serve as a major market for freeze-dried fruits,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Outlook

The market is fragmented and highly competitive without any major dominant players. Freeze-dried fruits manufacturers are singling on launching a wide variety of products in order to increase their consumer base and end-user industries and gain a competitive advantage.

Top freeze-dried fruits manufacturers are The Kraft Heinz Company, Mercer Foods, European Freeze Dry Ltd., Chaucer freeze-dried, Molda AG, SARAF Foods Ltd., Watershed Foods LLC, Freeze-Dry Foods, Nestle S.A., Mondelez International, The J M Smucker Company, Olam International, OFD Foods, Ajinomoto Co., Asahi Group, and Van Drunen Farms, among others. and others.

Some of them are focusing on marketing upon various health benefits of freeze-dried fruits that are highly sought-after among consumers. For instance, European Freeze Dry has launched their new complete meal solutions for special dietary meals, weight control meals, and others with an emphasis on sport nutrition, food intolerance, emergency preparedness, and others in the recent year.

Market Segmentation Of Freeze-Dried Fruits Market

Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Product Type:

Whole

Diced

Powdered/Granulated

End use:

Food & Beverages Products Breakfast Cereals Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionery Nutritional Bars & Supplements Powdered Beverages Snacks

Retail (household)

Fruit Type:

Berries Strawberry Raspberry Blueberry Cranberry Others

Exotic & Tropical Fruits Mango Papaya Apple Guava Banana Cantaloupe

Orchard & Citrus Fruits Kiwi Pear Peach Lemon Orange Grapefruits Others



Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Specialty Store Food & Drinks Specialty Store Independent Small Grocery Store Online Retail



Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

