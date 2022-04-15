Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market Will Reach A Valuation Of Over US$ 6.2 Bn Towards 2031-end: FMI

Between 2022 and 2031, the global blow fill seal technology market is expected to develop at a 9 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). By 2031, it is estimated to reach US$ 6.2 billion.

Blow fill seal (BFS) technology is highly sought-after as a preferred packaging solution in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It utilizes a single integrated machine to produce formulated drugs aseptically without any human intervention. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the BFS technology market is set to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2021. Overall growth forecast remains positive for the market, especially as demand for effective packaging technology continues to rise across various industries.

By using BFS technology, the plastic is blown, filled with the formulated product and sealed inside the machine continuously without any kind of external contamination. It is a fast, precise, and safe method for pharmaceutical filling and it uses lesser energy. The material used is often recyclable and more durable than glass. The machine is capable of producing different shapes according to the end user’s requirements. As BFS technology increases processing speed and supports contamination free packaging, this technology becomes a first choice of many end users.

The BFS technology finds application across diverse industries. However, pharmaceutical industry remains its key end user. Main products produced using this technology are the bottles, ampoules, vials and pre-filled syringes, etc. which are used in filling of medicines, vaccines, ophthalmic, respiratory, injectable drugs, wound care, and biologics. Apart from this, BFS technology has applications in food & beverage, cosmetic and personal care, and many other industries.

Key Takeaways of Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Study

The BFS technology market is to exhibit 5.4% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

The U.S. will emerge as a highly lucrative destination, accounting for over 84% of the North America market

The U.K. is set to exhibit 8% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

France and Germany will emerge as highly lucrative markets for BFS technology in Europe

Japan and South Korea will continue exhibiting high demand

“Blow fill seal technology has been witnessing high demand from pharmaceutical companies in Latin America and Asia Pacific. Unit dosage packaging, such as prefilled syringes are in high demand, which in turn is spurring the demand for blow fill seal technology in these regions” says an FMI analyst.

Blow Fill Seal Technology Market by Category

By Product Type

Bottles

Ampules

Vials

By Material Type

PE

LDPE

HDPE

PP

By End Use

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Blow Fill Seal Technology Aids in Curbing Medical Non Adherence Issues

Over the past two decades, medical adherence has created a very critical situation for healthcare & pharmaceutical industry.

For instance: in USA, according to FMI study, it has been noticed that ~40%-50% of prescribed medications are not taken by the patients appropriately. Along with this, according to a study conducted by the Intercontinental Medical Statistics (IMS) health, it has been noticed that the matter of not taking medicine appropriately at right time is costing patients more than $200 Bn.

To contain the issue, the pharmaceutical industry is continually making efforts for improving medication packaging. The industry is focusing on appropriate and easy packaging for ensuring the matter of “right dose at right time”.

Against this backdrop, the demand for technologies that can instruct the patients to take accurate dose in a timely manner is rising. Companies, especially in North America are adopting blow fill seal technology to help to ensure better drug intake in a single dose.

Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Landscape

Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS

Catalent

Curida AS

Unipharma LLC

Weiler Engineering Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Horizon Pharmaceutical Inc

Brevetti Angela S.R.L

Recipharm AB

Laboratorios SALVA

The Ritedose Corporation

Unicep Packaging

Pharmapack Co. Ltd

Amanta Healthcare Ltd.

Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions LLC

Asept Pak

