Pre Workout Supplements Market Valuation Reaching US$ 31.5 Bn In 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Sales in the pre-workout supplements market are expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.4%, reaching a valuation of US$ 14.02 Bn in 2022.

Maintaining good health and working out daily is no longer limited to bodybuilders and sports athletes. The pandemic as reiterated the importance of maintaining good health. This is expected to boost sales of pre-workout supplements market.

Consumers are preferring ready-to-drink pre-workout supplements as they are convenient and easy to use. They are portable and are available in bottles ranging from 200ml to 90ml which can be consumed in one go. Due to demanding work culture and lack of time for leisure, the demand for ready to drink supplements is expected to rise.

Pre-Workout Supplements Market Size (2022E) US$ 14.02 Bn Pre-Workout Supplements Market Projected Size (2032F) US$ 31.5 Bn Pre-Workout Supplements Market Value-based CAGR (2021-2032) 8.4 CAGR Pre-Workout Supplements Market Top 3 Countries Market Share 35.00%

Further, wide availability of different types of pre-workout supplements on online channels is expected to drive sales in the market. Online reviews and recommendations are playing vital role in convincing consumers to buy supplements.

As a result, key players are investing in developing their digital sales channels communicating with customers to better understand consumer requirements and develop different products accordingly. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing pre-workout supplements for different age groups.

Increasing consumption of healthy foods and high expenditure on health-related products is expected to propel the demand for pre-workout supplements in regions such as North America and Europe. Penetration of international brands is expected to ensure easy availability of products in Asia Pacific market, which in will fuel sales of pre-workout supplements.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales in the powdered pre-workout supplements segment are forecast to account for 65% of the total market share.

In terms of sales channel, demand in the online segment is projected to grow year-over-year at a 5.7% CAGR.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America pre-workout supplements market, with total sales reaching US$ 3.7 Bn in 2022.

The U.K. will emerge as a lucrative market due to growing preference for organic supplements. Sales in the Europe market are slated to grow at a 7.3% CAGR through 2032.

Demand for pre-workout supplements in India is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.8 Bn in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of pre-workout supplements are focusing on research & development to improve their product portfolios by adding different flavors and nutrients in the supplements. For instance:

GAT Sport’s launched Pumptropic, a branded pump pre-workout, designed to give improved pumps and mental focus. They will be stocked in flavours like Pumptropic Strawberry Mango, Pineapple Orange Guava, and Fruit Punch for the initial promotion.

Pre-Workout Supplements Market by Category

By Form:

Powder

Ready to Drink

Capsule/Tablets

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current global pre-workout supplements market size?

What is the projected pre-workout supplements market size?

At what rate did the pre-workout supplements market grow between 2017-2021?

At what rate will the pre-workout supplements demand Grow in Europe?

What are the key trends shaping the pre-workout supplements market?

What is the North America pre-workout supplements market outlook?

