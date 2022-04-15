Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Investigators NZ Limited Acquire iServe Limited

Private Investigation firm The Investigators NZ Limited, led by Dan Toresen (“Dan”) and Mike Gillam (“Mike), has acquired process serving and skip tracing company iServe Limited. iServe will still be trading as such, but now, under the entity The Investigators NZ Limited. The previous owner Kelly Baya will be helping to facilitate a smooth transition while managing ongoing matters. This area of the investigation industry is rapidly growing due to the increase in debt collection by organisations and lenders.

Both iServe and The Investigators are driven by delivering exceptional results to clients with a strong emphasis on empathy. Having these shared values was an important factor in our decision to acquire iServe. They are essential parts of our ethos that we intend to maintain while moving forward together.

To introduce the people behind The Investigators, together, we have well over 30 years of experience in the skip tracing, and process serving areas.

Dan got his start in 1985 as a process server. He holds a Master’s degree in Security Management, is a Certified Fraud Examiner (ACFE), and is now recognised as one of New Zealand’s most experienced private investigators and security consultants.

Mike is a former officer of the NZ police | Nga Pirihimana O Aotearoa, where he cultivated his outstanding skills in due diligence, locating hard to find individuals, and managing complex commercial dispute cases.

Jacob Toresen, another name you may not recognise but will soon be familiar with, will be managing all legal files and will be your new point of contact for assignments. Jacob was accepted to the bar in 2021 and, with his meticulous attention to detail, is looking forward to offering you his full support moving forward.

