Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

UREEQA Brings Validation-as-a-Service To The NFT Marketplace

Saturday, 16 April 2022, 6:12 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The VaaS solution will help NFT marketplaces, NFT collection creators, auction houses and other online platforms to crack down finally, on fraud, piracy and theft.

ONTARIO, CA, Apr 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - UREEQA, a leading digital validation company helping creators to protect, manage and monetize creative work, has today announced the launch of its new Validation-as-a-Service (VaaS) solution, designed to tackle NFT fraud and protect NFT creators.

Certainly, any solution will involve validating a creator's identity. However, Ureeqa was conceived of the notion that it was as important to validate the authorship and ownership of every creation as well, a factor lacking in current NFT marketplaces, most of which focus on the ease with which creative pieces can be initialized and sold.

UREEQA's unique platform fixes this by employing its VaaS solution to generate a Package-of-Proof(TM) and a Responsibly Minted(TM) NFT, which come together to serve as evidence that the creator and the creation have been authenticated and are legitimate.

"The initial exchange models were adopted by NFT marketplaces on the fly, hurried and so demand-focused that it enabled bad actors to take advantage of the situation," UREEQA CEO Kirk Fergusson said. "Efforts need to be made to curb the abilities to perpetrate fraud as easily in the first place. Then, we have the answer with a patented process and blockchain-based solution that can be integrated into most NFT platforms."

UREEQA's revolutionary system -- which has been tried and tested by renowned artists on the company's own marketplace -- is a creator-centric hybrid approach to validation and IP protection. The platform's patented validation process enables verification via a centralized model, while generating a Package-of-Proof on the blockchain for anyone to see in decentralized fashion.

Any ETH-based NFT sales platform can integrate the core components of the UREEQA platform into their marketplace, just like that. And so too can any auction house or creator association.

Participating marketplaces can visibly delineate creations that have gone through this thorough assessment process -- highlighting the extra steps that creators have taken to instill confidence amongst prospective purchasers.

"Building scalable world-class NFT marketplaces to address early adopter demand has taken considerable effort over the past year," Fergusson added. "At UREEQA, we've spent the last 18 months building a validation solution designed to support creators first and foremost -- and this patented technology is now available to NFT marketplaces to eradicate fraud and instill trust in the creations they're offering through their platforms. By leveraging our VaaS solution, NFT marketplaces can quickly work to stamp out fraud while preparing their marketplaces for broader mass market adoption."

About UREEQA

Established in Canada in 2020, UREEQA is modernizing the inefficient and bureaucratic systems currently in place for copyright protection. By building a robust and compelling Package-of-Proof(TM) for source creative work, UREEQA only mints Validated NFTs to represent creative rights. This helps keep buyers safe by giving them confidence that the work they are purchasing was minted by the smart contract approved by the creator of the work and is therefore authentic.

The UREEQA platform strives to protect creators' work, their rights and their revenue by harnessing the power of blockchain technology. UREEQA provides value and opportunities for its creators, validators and token holders via URQA, the token at the heart of the UREEQA ecosystem. For more information on UREEQA and upcoming announcements, please visit our website, join our Telegram channel and Discord server, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

- Website: https://www.ureeqa.com/

- Discord: https://discord.com/channels/756566642418384906/824682437417369654

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ureeqa_inc/

- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ureeqainc/

- Telegram: https://t.me/UREEQA

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/UREEQA_Inc

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 