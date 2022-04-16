Wood Pellets Market Will Grow Gradually At 11% CAGR Through The Forecast Period 2021-2031

Majorly driven by demand upsurge in residential heating segment, global wood pellets market is set for astounding growth at approximately 11% CAGR through the forecast period (2021-2031). Consumers in developed countries exhibit rising dependency on renewable sources such as pellet-based fuel, thereby driving sales.

Moreover, high price point of fossil fuel is accentuating the demand for pellet-based fuel sourced primarily from wood waste, agricultural residue and forest waste. Leading manufacturers are focused on implementing compliance plans, which include dedicated biomass power plants and co-firing.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11094

Key Takeaways of Wood Pellets Market Study

Growing adoption of renewable energy continues to drive the sales of wood pellets.

High combustion efficiency is the chief attribute surging the demand for wood pellets.

Enhanced government incentive and favourable policies contribute substantially to the growth of wood pellets market.

Europe holds a whopping 51.4% share in global wood pellets market.

Asia Pacific to exhibit significant growth over the course of forecast period.

Respiratory problems triggered by wood dust is stagnating the demand of wood pellets.

Stakeholders in wood pellets market must direct massive pecuniary resources towards R&D activities for product diversification, along with capacity expansion initiatives to fortify competitive ascendancy.

Market Gains to Remain Concentrated in Europe

Europe is the leading regional market of wood pellets, in terms of consumption. Strong active presence of globally leading manufacturers in this region is giving impetus to production capacity as well. Timber and dry sawdust are predominantly preferred by manufacturers for wood pellets production.

On account of low carbon emissions, pellet-based fuel continues to gain prominence in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France. Low production cost, mounting environmental concerns, and easy availability are some of the factors contributing to the growth of wood pellets market. Moreover, innovations in combustion technology and established logistics network are bolstering the wood pellets market in Europe.

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-11094

Product and Cost Differentiation to Remain Strategic Focal Point for Market Leaders

Global wood pellets market is highly fragmented. Major players profiled in this study include, but are not limited to, Georgia Biomass, LLC, Enviva Partners LP, Wood Pellet Energy (UK) LTD, Andritz AG, Energex, and Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. In a bid to remain prominent, industry leaders are channelling their resources towards product and cost differentiation.

Particle density, melting point, mechanical durability, moisture and ash content continue to remain key research areas in wood pellets industry. Moreover, companies are intensifying their efforts towards developing cleaner burning fuel, as opposed to fossil fuels.

Wood Pellets Market: Segmentation

The global wood pellets market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

By Feedstock

Forest and Wood Waste Resources

Agricultural Residue and Waste

Food Waste

Virgin Lumber

Energy Crops

By End-use Industry

Residential/Commercial Heating

CHP/District Heating

Co-firing

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

Asia Pacific

Ask Us Your Questions About This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11094

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Pour Point Depressants Market: With rising demand for pour point depressants from various end-use industries, the overall market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2028, surpassing a valuation of US$ 2.46 Bn by the end of 2028.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market: The global epoxy curing agents market is slated to top US$ 3.11 Bn by the end of 2022. Soaring application of epoxy resins in the production of electrical laminates is the primary factor facilitating the growth in the market.

OEM Insulation Market: The global OEM insulation market was valued at around US$ 14.5 Bn in 2021, and is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9% to top US$ 19.6 Bn by 2028.

Magnesium Chloride Market: The magnesium chloride industry is driven by the growing demand from deicing and chemicals sectors. The market is likely to register growth at 4.3% CAGR during the assessment period between 2021 and 2031.

Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market: Global phosphate conversion coatings market is nearly 67.7% of the global conversion coatings market as of 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wood-pellets-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

© Scoop Media