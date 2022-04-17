India Power Tools Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 8.9% Over The Forecast Period 2026 :FMI

The power tools market in India is anticipated to register a Y-o-Y growth of 6.7% by end of 2016, and is estimated to reach INR 3,532.8 Crore in terms of revenue. Growing industrialisation and widespread availability of wide range of power tools will continue to drive growth of the India power tools market. The markets in South and North India are estimated to collectively dominate the India market.

Robust development in the industrial sector and growing automotive sales are key factors driving growth of the India power tools market. Moreover, increasing consumer confidence index (CCI) in India is projected to play a key role in escalating demand for power tools in the India market. Emergence of a variety of cost-effective, durable and multi-functional power tools is anticipated to fuel demand in future. In addition, shifting consumer behaviour toward DIY hacks is also expected to boost demand for power tools in India.

Request For Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1929

Professional power tools will continue to gain traction, and major shift from nickel-cadmium to lithium-ion powered tools will create new opportunities for power tools manufacturers in the country.

However, increasing import of power tools from China may negatively impact market share of domestic and international players in the India power tools market.

The India power tools market is expected to witness increasing demand for industrial power tools as compared to household power tools. Industrial power tools segment is anticipated to contribute over 55.8% in terms of revenue to the market; whereas household power tools segment is expected to account for 44.2% in terms of value share by end of 2016.

Low operational costs and ease-of-use will continue to drive electric power tools segment, which is anticipated to dominate the India power tools market till 2016 end. Pneumatics and others segments are projected to collectively contribute over 46% in terms of value share to India power tools market in 2016.

The markets in South India and West India represent highest penetration of power tools, owing to concentration of a large number of industries. South and North India markets are expected to expand significantly in terms of revenue as compared to moderately thriving East India and North India markets.

Request Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-1929

Major global players in the India power tools market include Atlas Copco AB, Snap-on International, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Actuant Corporation and SKF AB. Key regional players include Stanley Black & Decker, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Kulkarni Power Tools.

Long-term Outlook: India power tools market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of 9.5% in terms of volume and 8.9% in terms of value over the forecast period, 2016–2026. Electric power tools market is estimated to account for 56.6% in terms of revenue share by end of 2026.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Bridge Bearings – Bridge Bearings Market was valued at US$ 674.33 Mn in 2021, and is likely to reach US$ 705.8 Mn in 2022.

Weatherization Services Market- Weatherization Services Market to grow with a year-on-year growth of 4.0%, reaching US$ 35 Bn by the end of 2022.

Inflatable Tents Market- Inflatable Tents Market has forecast to register year-on-year growth of 7.6%, reaching a value of about US$ 969 Mn by the end of 2022.

Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market- Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/india-power-tool-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

© Scoop Media