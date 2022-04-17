Automotive Sensors Market Is Projected To Increase At 7.1% CAGR Between 2021 And 2031

Automotive Sensors Market is projected to increase at 7.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, topping a valuation of US$ 36.7 billion by 2021

The automotive sensor demand will continue rising through 2021 with worldwide demand projected to increase by 5.5% year over year. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), automotive sensor revenues generation will increase at a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, as the automotive production recovers after bucking scepticism about how the market would perform post pandemic.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., TE Connectivity, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH are identified as leading players in automotive sensor market. They will collectively account for nearly 30% of global market share in 2021.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6612

Auto theft has emerged as a serious problem across the globe. According to a report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, auto theft grew by 9.2% year-on-year in U.S. reaching 873,080 cases in 2020. To tackle this issue, automakers are installing modern anti-theft sensors in economic and budget cars. This development will fuel the demand for automotive sensors in upcoming years.

Advancement in the field of transport management system and incorporation of smart sensors in advanced driver-assistance systems will create attractive prospects for the expansion of the market.

Truck platooning is an emerging area of application for automotive sensors. In truck platooning, automated driving support and connectivity technology work in sync and are controlled by central operating system. All trucks are connected to leader trucks and rest of platoon adapts their movement according to leader truck. This will increase ADAS penetration in trucks.

Governments in developed economies are mandating the installation of safety sensors in passenger and commercial vehicles to curb the rise in number of road accidents and related fatalities. This will significantly contribute to the overall growth of the automotive sensors market.

Manufacturers are working towards avoiding overheads by reducing the number of product recalls and satisfy consumer demand of modern warning alert system and safety feature in compact cars.

Advancement in the crash prevention technologies like vehicle-to-vehicle communication, traction control system, active kinematics control with integrated brake control, and automated braking system will boost demand for automotive sensor in upcoming years.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Automotive Sensor Market Study

Driven by increasing sales of electric vehicles and presence of leading original equipment manufacturers in U.S., North America market will expand at 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. European automotive sensor market will grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.5% backed by increasing demand of European luxury cars across the globe and rising production of electric cars in the region.

backed by increasing demand of European luxury cars across the globe and rising production of electric cars in the region. Japan and South Korea will collectively account for around 9.1% of global market share in 2021. Surge in research and development activities in these countries towards miniaturization of automotive sensors will drive the market growth in these countries.

of global market share in 2021. Surge in research and development activities in these countries towards miniaturization of automotive sensors will drive the market growth in these countries. India will offer lucrative opportunities for market growth, as it is the fastest growing economy in the world. Increasing demand for passenger cars and rise in consumer spending on enhanced safety features will boost the sales of automotive sensors in India.

Safety sensor is the fastest growing sensor type segment owing to imposition of stringent vehicle and driver safety regulation and increasing demand for luxury and convenience in automobiles.

“Increasing investment in automating vehicles and installing smart technologies in critical safety systems to improve safety standards will boost the demand of automotive sensors in the forthcoming years,” says the FMI analyst.

For instance, in July 2021, Samsung launched its first ISOCELL image sensor specifically designed for automotive applications. Samsung aims at becoming global leader in image sensor sector and capture maximum market share in upcoming years.

In 2020, AMS introduced two new position sensors the AMS AS5147U and the AS5247U for high-speed electric motors to promote car electrification initiative. These new position sensors are expected to reduce the system cost and boost the electrification of critical vehicle functions like as power steering, active damper control, and braking.

Bridgestone recently developed new “Smart Strain Sensor” technology for autonomous vehicles integrated with next-gen internet of things (IoT) capabilities.

Prominent players operating in the automotive sensor market are:-

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

TE Connectivity

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-6612

Key Segments Covered in Automotive sensors Market Study

Sensor Type:

Position Sensors Clutch Position Sensors Gear Position Sensors Throttle Position Sensors Crankshaft Position Sensors Steering Angle Position Sensors Camshaft Position Sensors

Safety Sensors Seat Belt Sensors Brake Switch Sensors Door Switch Sensors ADAS Sensors Blind Spot Detection Night Vision Sensors Light Sensors Parking Sensors Cruise Control Impact Sensors Anti-theft Sensors Knock Detection Sensors



Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars Compact Midsize Luxury SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Original Equipment Supplier Spare Parts

Independent Aftermarket

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Japan

China

India

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6612

Top Reports Related To Automotive Market Insights

Golf Cart Market : global golf cart market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 2.59 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of ~4.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. While the COVID-19 outbreak hampered sales to an extent, the market is likely to recover 2021 onwards.

Electric Bike Market : FMI delivers key insights on the global electric bike market in its latest report titled “Electric Bike Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027.” The long-term outlook on the global electric bike market remains positive with the market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2017-2027).

Automotive Pump Market : Future Market Insights (FMI) on automotive pump market has forecast it to reach US$ 106.0 Mn by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast years (2021-2031).

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market : According to Future Market Insight’s (FMI), the global aircraft cabin interior market is forecast to grow at 2.70% in 2021, overcoming the uncertainty about market recovery and performance during a global pandemic. FMI also predicts that the aircraft cabin interior market will exceed the overall market valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn by the end of 2021.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market : As per a recent market survey by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global ADAS testing equipment market reached US$ 222,486 Thousand in 2021.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-sensors-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/automotive-sensors-market

© Scoop Media