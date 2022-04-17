Fungal Protein Market To Reach USD 7.0 Bn By 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

The global fungal protein market size is expected to reach US$ 3.8 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a robust 8.7% CAGR over the forecast period 2022 and 2032.

The fungal protein market is gaining traction due to the rising awareness of the benefits of the product on human health. Ankaflavins, melanins, flavins, anthraquinone, naphthoquinone, and quinones, which are pigments found in fungi, are gaining popularity due to their potential medical and dietary characteristics.

Another low molecular-weight thiol found in high amounts in filamentous fungi and yeasts is glutathione, which is used in basic cellular activities, cell development, differentiation, mitochondrial structure, and membrane integrity.

Fungal Protein Market Size (2022E) USD 3.8 Bn Fungal Protein Market Projected Size (2032F) USD 7.0 Bn Fungal Protein Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) 8.70% Fungal Protein Market Top 3 Countries Market Share 35.60%

Glutathione deficiency adds to oxidative stress, which has been linked to the development of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, stroke, and diabetes.

The presence of vitamins, proteins, mannanoligosaccharides, nucleotides, minerals, and -glucans in yeast-based fungal proteins is projected to increase its applications in product demand in animal nutrition products for enhancing gut health, and boosting palatability and flavor.

Mycoproteins’ effect in lowering total cholesterol levels and short-term calorie consumption is boosting the market worldwide and it shows great potential as an accessible protein that can aid muscle protein synthesis.

“Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of fungal protein, along with increasing preference for sustainable protein alternatives will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By type, sales in the yeast segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

In terms of nature, demand for organic fungal protein is forecast to gain traction at a 9.7% CAGR through 2032.

Applications of fungal protein in animal nutrition will remain high over the assessment period.

Sales of fungal protein in the Europe market will grow at a 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America fungal protein market, with sales growing at a robust 8.6% CAGR.

Who is winning?

With the increasing penetration of the Internet in across the globe, consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits and functional qualities of fungi-based proteins. As a result, food and beverage companies are turning to e-commerce to expand their global reach and presence in the fungi-based protein market.

Some of the leading companies offering fungal protein are DSM N.V., AB Mauri, Lesaffre Group, Kerry Group, Alltech, Synergy Group, Lallemand, Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Oriental Yeast, Halcyon Proteins, and others.

Fungal Protein Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Type:

Yeast Baker’s Yeast Brewer’s Yeast

Fusarium Venenatum

By Application:

Food & Beverages Bakery Processed Food Dairy Others

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How Big is the Fungal Protein Market?

At what Growth Rate is Fungal Protein Market Growing?

What is the North America Fungal Protein Market Outlook?

At What Rate will Fungal Protein Demand Grow in Europe?

What Are the Key Trends Shaping the Fungal Protein Market?

