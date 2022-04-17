Fish Sauce Market To Reach USD 30.6 Bn By 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

The global fish sauce market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.8% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 30.5 Bn by 2032.

Global fish production reached 179 million metric tons in 2018, according to the United Nations, with 23 million metric tons going to human consumption. This is due to several factors, the most significant of which is increasing awareness of the health benefits of seafood.

Seafood is low in saturated fats, high in protein and nutrients such omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and vitamin B. Regular seafood consumption has been shown to improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Furthermore, consumers are willing to try new foods, which is boosting the demand for various flavored fish sauces, such as hot sauce and soy sauce.

Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14433

Fish Sauce Market Size (2022E) US$ 17.7 Bn Fish Sauce Market Projected Size (2032F) USD 30.6 Bn Fish Sauce Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) 5.80% Fish Sauce Market Top 3 Countries Market Share 35.80%

On the production front, consistent nominal fish prices have resulted in increasing production of fish and fish sauce products. According to a joint OECD-FAO report, nominal fish prices are predicted to rise at a rate of 1.5-2.1 % per year over the next decade. This means that major manufacturers of fish sauce will have lower production costs, allowing them to produce on a larger scale.

“Increasing inclination towards ethnic and exotic food, along with wide availability of a hufe variety of sauces and condiments at online retail channels is expected to broaden the scope of fish sauce applications over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, demand in the plain fish sauce segment will command more than 50% of the total fish sauce sales.

In terms of technique, sales in the traditional method segment will account for a lion’s share in the global fish sauce market.

By sales channel, the offline segment will remain highly lucrative through 2032.

China will emerge as an attractive market for fish sauce. Demand in the East Asia fish sauce market is expected grow at a 5.0%.

North America is expected to emerge as a prominent market for fish sauce, dominated by the U.S. over the forecast period.

Discover more about report analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14433

Competitive Landscape

Leading fish sauce makers are attempting to expand their footprint across attractive pockets by introducing new products, developing strategic partnerships with existing players, and purchasing small-scale producers. The following are some noteworthy market developments:

Masan Consumer Holdings, situated in Vietnam, is a well-known fish sauce producer. Chin-Su Fish Sauce, Chin-Su Nam Ngu, and Nam Ngu Fish Sauce are among the company’s offerings. While the first two products are aimed at premium and high-end customers, the latter is designed exclusively for mid-tier customers and those looking for good value.

Teo Tak Seng Fish Factory Co. Ltd., likewisw, sells its signature silver pomfret sauce, which is produced with fresh anchovies and salt. The sauce’s strong taste makes it great not just for stir-frying, but also as a delightful dip for a range of food.

Fish Sauce Market By Category

By Flavor:

Plain Fish Sauce

Spiced Fish Sauce

By Technology:

Traditional Method

Industrial Method

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14433

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much is the fish sauce market currently worth?

What is the growth rate of the fish sauce market over the forecast period?

What is the anticipated market value of the fish sauce market in 2032?

Which region is expected to drive the fish sauce market over the forecast period?

Who are the key players in the fish sauce market?

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Cheese Market: The global cheese market is expected to reach market valuation of US$ 92 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

Pre-Workout Supplements Market: The pre-workout supplements market is expected to boost sales at a robust 8.4% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 31.5 Bn in 2032.

Probiotic Drink Market: The global probiotic drink market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 18.5 Bn by the end of 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.8% by 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fish-sauce-market

© Scoop Media