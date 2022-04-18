Global Power Tools Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 51.2 Bn In 2031: FMI

The global power tools market is expanding at a significant rate on the back of consumer inclination towards cordless power tools. This is anticipated to remain the key defining factor in the power tool market. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis the global power tools market is expected to be reach US$ 33.36 Bn in 2021. The demand is expected to soar as construction activities surge around the world. According to FMI, construction applications will account for maximum sales in the market through the forecast period. Besides this, the rising trend of do-it-yourself activities will fuel sales opportunities for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the global economy. Resulting in manufacturing plants shutdowns, coupled with supply chain disruptions owing to nationwide lockdowns across the globe, subsequently resulting in the plunge in the power tools market growth. However, the market is expected to recover sharply as the economic activities resume post the containment of pandemic. Manufacturers are focusing on scaling up their production capabilities with improved production rate creating positive prospected for the power tools market growth.

Get | Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures@https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-760

Key Takeaways of Global Power tool Market Study

Power tools market will exhibit growth of 0.2% in 2021 over 2020 to reach 4,3% Overall outlook remains positive as FMI forecasts the market to rise at ~5.1% between 2021 and 2031. U.S. is expected to spearhead growth in North America, accounting for over 62% of overall share in the region in 2021 U.K. is expected to exhibit 4.6% year-on-year growth between 2021 and 2031 Outlook for Italy and France is expected to remain positive over the forecast period

“The power tools market is witnessing a strong growth trend, attributing to increasing demand from various end use industries. Key industry participants are focusing on developing partnerships with regional distributors in order to gain a competitive advantage in the evolving global market. To comply with the advent of online sales channel, adoption of e-commerce will create extensive opportunities for market participants during the forecast period.” says FMI analyst.

Global Power tool Market Competitive Landscape

The global power tools market is highly competitive market owing to presence large number of global and regional players operating in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development for innovative improvements in their product portfolio, expansion in untapped markets coupled with developing their business via e-commerce platforms to gain competitive edge. Some of the leading manufacturers of power tool market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Makita Corporation, Techtronic Industries Company Limited, Koki Holding, Co., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Apex Tools, Hilti Corporation, Snap-on Incorporated, among others.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit@https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-760

Valuable Insights into Global Power Tools Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global power tools market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the power tools market based on backing product type (drilling tools, fastening tool, heat gun, angle grinder, chain saw, orbital sander, jigsaw, impact wrench, circular saw), technology (electric and pneumatic), application (manufacturing, MRO services, DRO, construction), and sales channel (offline and online) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market- Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

Bridge Bearings Market - The global bridge bearings market was valued at US$ 674.33 Mn in 2021, and is likely to reach US$ 705.8 Mn in 2022.

Industrial Hearables Market - Industrial Hearables Market is projected to increase at a robust 7.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2026.

Bioprocessing Systems Market - Bioprocessing Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment – 2027

Floor Grinding Machine Market - Floor Grinding Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2027

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/power-tools-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

© Scoop Media