Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eco-Friendly Straws Market Future Outlook By 2030

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 6:13 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

Eco-Friendly Straws Market Future Outlook By 2030 |  Huhtamaki Oyj., Biopac (UK) Ltd., Sulapac Oy, The Paper Straw Co., Vegware Ltd., Hello Straw

Progressing at a steady CAGR of 5.1% (2022-2030), sales of eco-friendly straws are anticipated to attain an estimated valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of 2030. At present, the global eco-friendly straws market is valued at US$ 1.5 Bn.

According to FMI, the global eco-friendly straws market is anticipated to exhibit a positive growth trend through 2030, primarily driven by growing focus on sustainable manufacturing and consumption. The report opines that awareness about sustainable living and rising environmental protection concerns will influence investments in eco-friendly products, and straws as a category will benefit from it.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12573

Demand for eco-friendly straws is especially strong across the foodservice segment, with an increasing proportion of consumers preferring to eat fast foods and other ready-to-serve meals.

 Key Takeaways

  • Global eco-friendly straws market to expand at 5.1% CAGR through 2030
  • Stringent legal provisions combined with awareness campaigns by NGOs to curb plastic waste likely to drive market growth
  • Virgin kraft paper to witness maximum adoption in eco-friendly straws production due to enhanced material neutrality
  • Sales through e-commerce channels to surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2030
  • Europe will witness higher investments in eco-friendly straws

“Collaborations with governmental agencies and global platforms to spread awareness about plastic waste generation is considered an important approach by vendors to promote sales of eco-friendly straws,” says the FMI analyst.

Top Key Players Covered –

  • Huhtamaki Oyj.
  • Biopac (UK) Ltd.
  • Sulapac Oy
  • The Paper Straw Co.
  • Vegware Ltd.
  • Hello Straw
  • The Blue Straw
  • JOVAMA
  • Wilbistraw
  • SAS OSTONE
  • EVOQ Sp. Z.O.O
  • TIPI STRAWS
  • Stroodles
  • Papearth

Request Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-12573

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a definite hygiene oriented pattern has emerged within consumers’ habits. Consumers are reallocating their budgets towards purchasing immunity and hygiene enhancing foods and beverages.

This trend of healthy drinking and eating also entails utilization of environmentally friendly utensils such as paper plates, bowls, straws and cutlery. Hence, demand for eco-friendly straws in household settings has witnessed a major spike since the past few months.

The imposition of lockdowns has compelled organizations to issue work-from-home directives. Subsequently, there has been an increase in the demand for fast foods and ready-to-drink beverages through online delivery platforms. This has impelled the sales of eco-friendly straws.

A moderate downswing is anticipated with the cessation of outdoor dine-in activities. Fears of community infection spreading has compelled hotels, cafeterias and restaurants to suspend all dining operations, decelerating demand for eco-friendly straws across the commercial sector.   

Request  TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12573

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on expanding their reach globally by diversifying their product portfolio. They also undertake awareness campaigns to minimize usage of non-recyclable material and strategic partnerships with existing players.

In 2021, Sulapac Oy joined forces with Stora Enso to develop renewable and biodegradable straws. This partnership is a product of both companies’ commitment to combat the global problem of plastic waste generation. The straws are made from wood and natural binders, recyclable via industrial composting.

Recently, in May 2022, Huhtamaki Oyj collaborated with WasteAid and announced a global partnership to drive community level circular economy innovation in key locations. The collaboration aims to provide education and training on waste management and circular systems and work with key stakeholders across India, Vietnam and South Africa.

Key Segments Of Eco-Friendly Straws Industry Survey

Eco-Friendly Straws Market By Straw Width / Diameter :

  • < 7 mm Eco-friendly Straws
  • 7-10 mm Eco-friendly Straws
  • 10-15 mm Eco-friendly Straws
  • 15 mm Eco-friendly Straws

Eco-Friendly Straws Market By Product Type :

Straight Eco-friendly Straws

  • Printed
  • Non-printed
  • Flexible Eco-friendly Straws
  • Printed
  • Non-printed

Eco-Friendly Straws Market By Material :

  • Paper Eco-friendly Straws
  • Virgin Craft Paper
  • Recycled Paper
  • Pasta Eco-friendly Straws
  • Glass Eco-friendly Straws
  • Bamboo Eco-friendly Straws
  • Polylactic Acid (PLA) Eco-friendly Straws
  • Metal Eco-friendly Straws

Eco-Friendly Straws Market By Region :

  • North America Eco-friendly Straws Market
  • Latin America Eco-friendly Straws Market
  • Europe Eco-friendly Straws Market
  • East Asia Eco-friendly Straws Market
  • South Asia & Pacific Eco-friendly Straws Market
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA) Eco-friendly Straws Market

For Information On The Research Approach Used In The Report, Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12573

The business intelligence report also offers an incisive outlook on competitive landscape by analyzing the key development strategies of the market players. According to the study, the market shows a high level of consolidation, with local and regional players catering to domestic and urgent demands, while leading players with strong regional presence account for relatively small share in the market.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging  

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market The global pharmaceutical packaging market is postulated till US$ 178.8 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2031.
Confectionery Packaging Market The confectionery packaging market is estimated at US$ 10.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 13.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2015 to 2021

Bioplastics For Packaging Market The bioplastics for packaging market is estimated at USD 10.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2013 to 2021.

About Us 

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends. 

Contact Us 
Unit No: 1602-006 
Jumeirah Bay 2 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai 
United Arab Emirates 

LinkedIn|Twitter|Blogs 

For Sales Enquiries:sales@futuremarketinsights.com 
For Media Enquiries:press@futuremarketinsights.com 
Website:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com 

Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/eco-friendly-straws-market

Press Release : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/eco-friendly-straws-market

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>



Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 