CADBURY Calls On Kiwis To Find The Ultimate Boysenberry Ripple Expert

An exciting collaboration between CADBURY and Tip Top seeks to find the ultimate Boysenberry Ripple Expert

In an exciting Kiwi-first collaboration, CADBURY is working with Tip Top on a berry-special chocolatey treat exclusive to New Zealanders and seeks the lick of approval from the person who knows Boysenberry Ripple the best.

The special-edition block is inspired by the popular TIP TOP BOYSENSEBERRY RIPPLE ice cream. This treat is a blend of smooth CADBURY DAIRY MILK milk chocolate and CADBURY DREAM white chocolate on the outside, complete with a delightful boysenberry flavoured jelly and vanilla flavoured crème filling.

CADBURY DAIRY MILK TIP TOP BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE block is making its way to New Zealand shelves. Ahead of the launch, CADBURY is searching far and wide for the Boysenberry Ripple Expert of New Zealand. It’s calling on Kiwis across the country to help find them. As Tip Top Boysenberry Ripple is the scoop of choice for many New Zealanders, there’s no doubt there are a lot of Boysenberry Ripple connoisseurs across the country.

“We know Tip Top Boysenberry Ripple is a favourite in many Kiwi households, and we reckon there will be lots of undercover experts out there so choosing the right one will be no easy task. From Cape Reinga to Bluff, we’re asking the community for their help,” says Will Papesch of CADBURY New Zealand.

If you think you, or someone you know, is the ultimate Boysenberry Ripple expert, then CADBURY wants to hear from you! Ice-cream and chocolate lovers alike can make their case for why they are the right person for the job at www.cadbury.co.nz/boysenberry-ripple-expert

“We want to find someone who would pick the Tip Top Boysenberry Ripple flavour correctly every time in a blind taste test, who always shows up with this iconic flavoured tub, and who can give us the highly anticipated verdict on our latest collaboration,” says Will.

“We’re really excited to be working with CADBURY to bring Tip Top fans this well-loved flavour in an exciting and innovative new way. We’ve given it our tick of approval, but we want to hear what Kiwis think and get the ultimate seal of approval from New Zealand’s Boysenberry Ripple Expert” says Mel McKenzie of Tip Top.

The successful candidate will get to join the CADBURY and Tip Top team for an exclusive taste test experience to show Kiwis how to best enjoy the new CADBURY DAIRY MILK TIP TOP BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE block, and be crowned the Boysenberry Ripple Expert of New Zealand.

CADBURY DAIRY MILK TIP TOP BOYSENBERRY RIPPLE block will be available in supermarkets, dairies, and petrol stations from 24 April nationwide for a limited time.

RRP: $3.80

