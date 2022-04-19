Find Your Edge And Expand Possibilities With The New Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Auckland, New Zealand– Mobile communications leader Motorola announced its latest flagship device today, the Motorola edge 30 pro. The device is available from PB Tech nationwide, in-store and online from Friday 15 April at an RRP of $1,199.00.

The Motorola edge 30 pro, first previewed at MWC in Barcelona in February, is the latest device in the Motorola edge family. With an industry-leading mobile platform, a super advanced camera system and an incredible display – the new Motorola edge 30 pro redefines the game so you can elevate yours.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand said: “At Motorola, our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology to consumers who are after a flagship and one-of-a-kind smartphone experience. The Motorola edge 30 pro does exactly that. With an industry-leading processor, ultra-high-res cameras, gorgeous display and innovative software experience, consumers will have the most advanced technology at their fingertips. And best of all, we’re bringing these features at an accessible price point.”

“Motorola has always been proud of its ability to meet the needs and wants of consumers at all prices. But what’s special about the Motorola edge family is that this particular set of devices deliver premium smartphone features without breaking the bank. Since launching the Motorola edge family in 2020, we’ve continued to build upon previous generations to bring some of the best specs in performance, display and camera to consumers, regardless of budget. We couldn’t be more excited to launch the Motorola edge 30 pro in New Zealand and Australia.”

Performance and power

The Motorola edge 30 pro delivers unparalleled, industry-leading performance with the new Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. Motorola is the first smartphone maker to launch a device with this platform. This is Qualcomm Technologies’ most advanced mobile platform that fuels all next-generation features including ultra-high-res cameras, cutting-edge 5G connectivity, AI, gaming, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® technologies.

Thanks to Snapdragon Elite Gaming™, the Motorola edge 30 pro harnesses the power of ultra-smooth responsiveness, colour-rich HDR scenes for ultra-realistic graphics and desktop-level features. Compared to the previous generation, the new platform offers 30% more power and 25% more efficiency with the Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, rearchitected for a new generation of gameplay.

Powered by the Snapdragon X65 Modem RF-System, the Motorola edge 30 pro connects to 5G networks1 without slowing down. With the release 16 improvements for 5G, consumers will also get a better experience unlocking the true promise of this next-generation network.

The Motorola edge 30 pro features a 4800mAh battery and also comes with Turbo Power technology that gives you hours of battery in minutes3. It also supports 15W TurboPower wireless charging.

Camera, video, sound and display features

The Motorola edge 30 pro’s two 50 MP cameras fit 4x more into the frame for ultra-wide angle shots. Consumers can shoot with 32x more focusing pixels using instant all-pixel focus and get more accurate performance in any light. Take stunning, ultra-high-resolution selfies with the 60MP selfie camera. Videos can be recorded in HDR10+ with 8K resolution, delivering over 26 million pixels of resolution – the highest video resolution possible on a smartphone today.

The Motorola edge 30 pro brings movies and content to life with its 6.7" Max Vision OLED display and without any lag thanks to the smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. The Dolby Atmos audio experience with Snapdragon Sound™ technology delivers a richer, more natural, lifelike sound for even more clarity at higher volumes and advanced wireless quality.

Software

As part of Motorola’s ongoing commitment to providing the purest version of the Android Operating System, the Motorola edge 30 pro runs a clean version of Android 12 with no clunky software skins or duplicate apps. My UX also allows customisation of your phone so it can work the way you want.

15G service plan and 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details. Download speeds are based on 5G sub-6GHz network connectivity, providing 90-130 Mbps download speeds to the average user. Wi-Fi 6 requires separately purchased Wi-Fi 6 compatible router and plan that may vary by location.

3Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

Pricing and availability

The Motorola edge 30 pro has an RRP of $1,199 and is available in Cosmos Blue. Customers can purchase the Motorola edge 30 pro from PB Tech, in-store and online nationwide, from the 15th of April. The stylus and folio bundle specially designed for the Motorola edge 30 pro, is coming later in 2022.

PB Tech has an exclusive launch offer – when purchasing the brand new Motorola edge 30 pro, you will receive a bonus set of Sennheiser IE 80 S BT premium wireless audiophile earphones worth $449. This exclusive offer is available until the end of April 2022, or while stocks last.

For further information and specifications, visit www.motorola.com.au

