Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Meridian Energy Launches ‘Nature’ Via The Monkeys Aotearoa

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 11:06 am
Press Release: Meridian Energy

New Zealand’s largest energy generator Meridian Energy has unveiled a new long-term brand platform to establish its leadership position in renewable energy, investment into decarbonisation and its long-standing commitment to important initiatives such as the DOC Kākāpō Recovery Programme.

Created by The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Interactive, the platform enlists the help of Nature, a character who represents the natural world. Arriving on planet earth to inspire environmentally conscious behaviour, she uses her super-human powers to reward or discipline New Zealanders based on their actions.

Set to run nationally, the campaign film is directed by Jamie Lawrence and will be supported by OOH, digital, social, a Newshub Weather sponsorship and a retail campaign featuring Nature.

The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer, Damon Stapleton, says: “Doing the right thing for our planet has never been more important, but right now it feels like we all need a bit of light-hearted humour rather than a lecture. So we didn’t want to take ourselves too seriously with this campaign. It’s just a fun way to encourage us all (including Meridian), to do our bit for the planet.”

Meridian Energy Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Healy, adds: “I’ve been in so many meetings where people proclaim, ‘we want to be a doing brand, not a saying brand’, then they continue to say instead of do anything.

“Over the past few years, Meridian has been planting thousands of trees to offset our carbon footprint and we’ve created Certified Renewable Energy that not only reduces reported emissions for our customers but is now on track to deliver over $2.5m of support for community and business decarbonisation.

“We’re building a public charging network to make EVs more realistic for more Kiwis, working with large emission customers to convert their process heat to electricity instead of coal, we are partnering with Ngāi Tahu and the Department of Conservation to support Kākāpō recovery, and we’re building new windfarms. 
 

“It’s fair to say we are a brand doing more doing than saying and now we’re finally ready to tell more of these stories. Just like in this campaign, Nature is going to insist we all do more, and we are working hard to play our part.”

To ensure the film production itself was environmentally friendly, Meridian and The Monkeys engaged an organisation called GreenLit to advise and to calculate the carbon footprint of the production which will be fully offset.

To view Meridian Energy’s ‘Nature’ campaign film visit: https://youtu.be/ZjWkpKqvG9U

Campaign Credits:
Client: Meridian Energy
Chief Marketing Officer: Michael Healy 
Meridian Marketing Lead: Rhys Musson
Advertising and Media Manager: Jordan Fahey
Brand Manager: Laura Page
Chief Creative Officer: Damon Stapleton 
Creative Director/Creative: James Conner 
Creative Director/Creative :Christie Cooper
Head of Integrated Production: Rosie Grayson 
Head of Planning: Tom Sykes
Senior Strategist: Brona Kilkelly
Strategic Planner: Haley Hetherington
Business Manager: Harrison Stone 
Creatives: Jonathan Rands & Jon Burden
Integrated Art Director: Hannah Bartch 
Integrated Copywriter: Briar Wood
Integrated Producer: Callum Crabb
Designer: Lucinda Fortescue-Hansen

Production Company: Eight 
Director: Jamie Lawrence 
Managing Director: Katie Millington
Executive Producer: Claire Kelly 
DOP: Ginny Loane 
Art Department: Neville Stevenson 
Costume: Barbara Darragh
Editor: Luke Haigh 
Online: Toybox 
Colourist: Dave Gibson
Animation Director: Andrew Newland
Animation: Suraj Nayak
Animation: Markus Kristiansen
Animation: Jake Tuck
Lead VFX Artist: Leoni Willis
VFX Artist: Andrew Stewart
Post Producer: Al McKay
Music Licensing: Jonathan Mihaljevich Franklin Road 
Sound Design: Craig Matuschka Liquid Studios
Photography: Goode+Williams
Producer: Pam Goode 
Photographer: Chris Williams 
Retoucher: Cameron Jones


Media Agency: MBM
Group Business Director: Georgia McNaught
Director, Social Media: Brianna Regester
Business Manager: Loren Smith
Junior Planner/Buyer: Izzy Antoniadis

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Meridian Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>



Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 