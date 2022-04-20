Fat Filled Milk Powder Market Estimated To Surpass USD 8.5 Bn Mark By 2032

According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of fat filled milk powders are estimated to reach a value of USD 8.5 Bn by 2032, surging at 5.8% CAGR through the decade.

Milk powder with fat is an alternative to whole milk powder and contains vegetable oil as an alternative milk powder. It is available on the market in a variety of specifications, fat and protein content variations. 28% milk powder with fat is the preferred choice in the consumer industry. Milk powder with fat is used in a variety of end applications such as dairy products, baked goods, confectionery, and ice cream.

In recent years, milk powder with fat has received a great deal of attention as a dairy ingredient on the market due to its competitive price. Fatty milk powder contains vegetable oils such as coconut oil and palm oil. These vegetable oils are rich in fatty acids and improve product quality.

As consumption trends change, the demand for vitamin-rich, affordable dairy-based ingredients is increasing. Fat-filled milk powder is considered a viable alternative to creamy powders that are expected to stimulate the demand for affordable milk ingredients.

There is an increasing demand for fat-containing milk powder containing proteins, minerals, and vitamins for use in dairy and bakery products. Another new trend in the market is the use of fat-containing milk powder in popular dairy products such as yogurt, away from the growing health-conscious consumer-based attention-grabbing whole milk powder around the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Europe and North America are the largest market for food fat filled milk powder market and collectively hold 40% of the global share.

Supermarket and hypermarkets remain the largest sales channel, reaching US$ 3.7 Bn by 2032.

Online sales are set to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Fat filled milk powder provides a cost-effective solution without any impact on overall quality.

A rising tendency of consumers to spend on innovative, healthful dairy, bakery, and ice cream products is also fueling the demand for fat filled milk powder.

“The fat filled milk powder market is being driven by their taste, aroma, and health benefits. The fat filled milk powder is lately being preferred by end-use consumers. Rising awareness about the product along with increased use in the F&B industry are key factors for market expansion,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Who is Winning?

Many CEOs re-checked their company’s portfolios and re-figured their strategy in 2020 and 2021 due to the global upheaval generated by COVID-19. Companies have worked on strategies such as marketing and packaging, adopted labels trends, and taken various steps to promote the product in different markets along with reaching new geographies.

Some of the leading companies offering fat filled milk powder are Arla Foods, Alpen Food Group, NZMP (Fonterra Ltd.), Dana Dairy, Vreugdenhil, Armor Proteins, MP Biomedicals LLC, BONILAIT PROTEINES, Polindus, Holland Dairy Foods, Hoogwegt International, Belgomilk, Revala Ltd, TATURA (Bega Cheese Ltd.), Olam International Inc., Foodexo, Lactalis Group, United Dairy, Dale Farm Ltd, Lakeland Dairies, Penta Manufacturing Company.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the fat filled milk powders presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

Global Fat Filled Milk Powder Market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Fat Filled Milk Powder 26%

Instant Fat Filled Milk Powder 26%

Fat Filled Milk Powder 28%

Instant Fat Filled Milk Powder 28%

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

By End Use:

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Ice Cream

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

