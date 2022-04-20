Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FSNI Launches Dashboard To Report Progress Against Commerce Commission Market Study Recommendations

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs North island

One month on since the Commerce Commission published its final report on its market study into the retail grocery sector, Foodstuffs North Island (FSNI) has launched a reporting dashboard to publicly track progress against the recommendations.

Chief Executive Chris Quin says FSNI is committed to being held accountable against the recommendations from the retail grocery market study.

“We understand that we’re accountable for implementing the report’s recommendations and for improving value for consumers, and we’re doing that.

“Significant work is already underway and we’re getting on with the things that will make the biggest difference for customers and that we can act on immediately.

“In addition to providing formal monthly progress updates to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and the Government, we are also committing to publicly reporting on our progress against the recommendations on a quarterly basis. That’s why we’ve developed a market study reporting dashboard to track our progress.

“The dashboard will be updated each quarter to show how we’re helping customers find the best value, making sure there’s a level playing field for our competitors, improving our relationships with suppliers and investing in innovation to benefit consumers.

“We’ve heard the call from the Minister to focus on the immediate priorities identified in the report that are within our control and will improve consumers’ ability to make informed decisions.

“We are getting on with implementing these recommendations, as well as the other recommendations we’ve committed to addressing through our action plan, and we’re making swift progress.

“We are embracing the challenges laid down for us in the final report and our focus remains on delivering value to all New Zealanders.

“This work is a priority for us and we look forward to delivering on our commitments and holding ourselves accountable through regular reporting on our progress.”

The dashboard will live on the Foodstuffs North Island website here and will be updated quarterly.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Foodstuffs North island on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>



Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 