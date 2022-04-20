Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BCA Concerned At Potential Reduction Of Competition In Bus Industry

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Bus and Coach Association

The Bus and Coach Association is concerned about the proposed merger between NZ Bus and Kinetic (Go Bus), two of New Zealand’s largest bus companies, currently before the Commerce Commission.

“We have seen a trend in the industry in recent years of larger companies consuming smaller ones, leading to an increasingly small concentration of operators and less competitors in the market overall” says BCA Acting CEO Max Dickens.

“It’s particularly sad to see these companies moving from community-centric, kiwi-owned and family-run models, to being run by overseas conglomerates and the loss of local understanding that comes with that.” he says. “Many smaller companies have folded as a result of the pandemic and tender processes. Kinetic is the largest bus operator in Australia, and if this merger proceeds it will fast be on their way to dominance of the Australasian market.”

“Increased market power inevitably leads to a reduction in quality of services, something that is already an issue in an industry forced into a race to the bottom through a competitive tender process, where contracts are awarded to the lowest bidder regardless of their quality or working conditions. Allowing a critical service provider to become this large will give them the ability to reduce the quality of their services below competitive levels.”

The BCA hopes that the Commerce Commission carefully considers the impact that this merger could have on the New Zealand bus industry that has already been through the ringer the last few years.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bus and Coach Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>



Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 