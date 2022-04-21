Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Automotive Steering System Market At Impressive Rate Of 4.6% CAGR Over The Forecast Period & Topping US$ 33.3 Bn By 2030

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 6:29 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

Increasing use of advanced technology, such as sensors and traction control systems is boding well for the growth of the global automotive steering system market. However, according to an FMI study, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to obstruct automotive production activities, worldwide, as some of the most affected countries house major automotive production hubs, such as Germany, the UK, India, and the U.S. The pandemic is likely to have a measurable impact on consumer demand in the short term, with automotive sales in Germany registering a 40% drop in Q1 of 2020. Tier-2, and especially tier 3 suppliers of automotive steering systems are poised to get adversely affected by pandemic-related disruptions.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1133

The global automotive steering system market is likely to experience a V-shape recovery growth curve, owing to an increase in automotive production in emerging countries such as China, Mexico, and India. As such, the market will witness rapid resurgence post containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global automotive steering system market value of US$ 23.2 Bn in 2022, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Key Takeaways of Automotive Steering Systems Study:

  • Active safety technologies such as antilock breaking systems (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC) are becoming commonplace in the automotive sector for improved safety; thus, fueling the demand for automotive steering systems.
  • Increasing adoption of advanced technologies and power steering systems in mid-size, compact, and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) is expected to positively influence the automotive steering system market.
  • Electric power steering is expected to be highly preferred over other technologies, as it offers simplified tuning, packaging flexibility, and engine-off steering assist.
  • Key manufacturers in automotive steering system market are innovating automotive steering systems to increase control and stability by using sensors and traction control systems for the detection of vehicle skidding movements as well as to counteract them, which complements the safety features of automotive steering systems.

“Autonomous vehicles and connected cars are rapidly becoming mainstays, and are expected to pave the way for future-proof systems where computers would replace human drivers, thus creating positive growth prospects for players in the automotive steering system market. In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to alter how key players establish their supply chains in the coming years, where, putting more focus on decentralization is likely to happen.”

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-1133

Automotive Steering System Market Participant Insights

The global automotive steering system market is highly consolidated, with the top ten players in the market holding nearly 70% value share. Leading players are looking to expand their business operations in emerging markets and increase value-addition in their product offerings through portfolio rationalization.

Launching advanced products that offer umpteen operational benefits in tandem with fulfilling existing safety regulations will help key players achieve product differentiation as well as scale-up their presence in the global automotive steering system market.

Key Segment

Technology

  • Electronic Steering
    • H-EPS
    • C-EPS
    • P-EPS
    • R-EPS
  • Hydraulic Steering
  • Manual Steering
  • Electro-hydraulic Steering

Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars
    • Compact
    • Mid-size
    • Premium
    • SUVs
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • East Asia
  • Middle East & Africa

Some of the key players mentioned in the automotive steering system market study are JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, Showa Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Hitachi Automotive System Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, and NSK Steering System Co. ltd.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1133

Top Reports Related To Automotive Market Insights

Golf Cart Market : Global golf cart market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 2.59 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of ~4.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Automotive Interior Leather Market : The global automotive interior leather market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 29.9 Bn in 2021.

Electric Bike Marketglobal electric bike market remains positive with the market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2017-2027).

Automotive Pump Market : Future Market Insights (FMI) on automotive pump market has forecast it to reach US$ 106.0 Mn by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast years (2021-2031).

Automotive Glass Market : The global demand for automotive glass has declined significantly in 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic restricting automotive production and reducing new orders in the manufacturing sector. However, by FMI projecting 4% CAGR through 2030.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
LinkedInTwitterBlogs
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-steering-system-market  
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/automotive-steering-system-market

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>

Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 