Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 18 April 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 13 March 2022:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the
previous week) were:
- 2,314,030 total paid jobs (down 8,070 or 0.35 percent)
- 104,890 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,750 or 1.64 percent)
- 444,370 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 3,000 or 0.67 percent)
- 1,705,610 paid jobs in services industries (down 2,700 or 0.16 percent)
- 59,160 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 620 or 1.04 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,145.83 (up $1.60 or 0.14 percent).