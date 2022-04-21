Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 18 April 2022

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 13 March 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,314,030 total paid jobs (down 8,070 or 0.35 percent)
    • 104,890 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,750 or 1.64 percent)
    • 444,370 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 3,000 or 0.67 percent)
    • 1,705,610 paid jobs in services industries (down 2,700 or 0.16 percent)
    • 59,160 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 620 or 1.04 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,145.83 (up $1.60 or 0.14 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

