Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unions Call For National Standards In Stevedoring Health And Safety

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Port Unions

Maritime Union of New Zealand / Rail and Maritime Transport Union / New Zealand Merchant Service Guild joint media release

Unions in the ports and maritime sector are demanding national stevedoring standards be introduced to deal with the health and safety crisis in New Zealand ports.

Three unions in the sector have jointly written to the Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety this week following another tragic death on the waterfront.

26 year old Atiroa Tuaiti, an employee of private stevedoring company Wallace Investments, died on Tuesday 19 April at Ports of Auckland after a fall aboard a container ship he was working on.

Rail and Maritime Transport General Secretary Wayne Butson says the industry was devastated to see the loss of another young life in the workplace.

He says circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated through the appropriate mechanisms.

“Another death in the Ports of Auckland after the last few years is a severe blow and a further sign that something is badly wrong in the port industry.”

The unions noted the employer in this case was not the Ports of Auckland, he says.

“However, the recent health and safety inquiry into POAL revealed important information that is now being used to improve health and safety culture, and all port companies have a responsibility as a PCBU for all workers in their port.”

Mr Butson says there have also been a number of deaths and serious injuries in stevedoring in other ports in New Zealand.

“This is a systemic issue in the stevedoring industry and not confined to one port or employer.”

He says the unions are calling for robust and enforceable national standards in health and safety in the ports industry.

Mr Butson says an investigation into the factors that have caused so many deaths and injuries in the stevedoring industry must take place involving industry, Government and union.

“We would expect issues such as hours of work, shift patterns, productivity pressures, training, fatigue, equipment, processes and PCBU responsibilities to be looked at.”

“From this process, we would expect an outcome of national standards for stevedoring operations in port health and safety to be developed and introduced in an urgent timeframe.”

Mr Butson says it is clear that unless there is immediate action, it is only a matter of time before another worker’s life is taken, with the devastating implications this can have on families and communities.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Port Unions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>

Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 