PVDC Coated Films Market Is Estimated At USD 9.4 Billion In 2022 & Is Projected To Reach USD 12.3 Billion By 2028

According to the research, the global PVDC coated films market is projected to be valued in excess of US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2028. From an estimated valuation of around US$ 7.7 Bn in 2018, this represents a growth rate of 4.7% during period 0f 2022 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the barrier properties of PVDC coated films and extended shelf life.

There is a growing consumer preference for flexible and innovative packaging of food and beverage products to maintain the quality and freshness of the packed products. This is leading to increasing demand for PVDC coated films in the global food and beverages industry as PVDC coated films keep food products fresh and prevent external contamination.

The demand for PVDC coated films from the F&B sector is also likely to increase especially in the packaging of meat and meat related products, as these products require adequate moisture barriers and high oxygen, and PVDC coated films offer these features. This surging demand from the F&B industry is creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of PVDC coated films, as revealed in a new report by leading research firm Future Market Insights.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7364

Factors Driving Revenue Growth of the PVDC Coated Films Market

One of the main factors boosting demand for PVDC coated films is their environmentally friendly feature. PVDC coated films have a low environmental impact. Manufacturers need to comply with stringent regulatory laws pertaining to sustainability and are focussed on reducing the carbon footprint. PVDC coated films have low carbon dioxide emission levels as compared to other high barrier films and contribute to the prevention of global warming.

PVDC coated films are also low-impact materials and facilitate lower consumption of energy, thereby contributing to energy conservation. These factors are acting in favour of the global PVDC coated films market growth. Another significant driver of growth of the PVDC coated films market is the sustained demand for blister packaging in the pharmaceuticals industry in developed as well as emerging economies.

Top Companies Covered-

Mondi Group plc.,

Kureha Corporation,

Jindal Poly Films Limited,

Cosmo Films Ltd

Bilcare Limited

Glenroy, Inc.

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Innovia Films

Polinas Corporate

Klöckner Pentaplast

CCL Industries Inc.

CPH Chemie & Papier Holding AG

SKC Co., Ltd

Global PVDC Market Growth Challenged by Distortions in Film Structure and Shift Towards Alternatives Owing to High Costs

While PVDC coated films help keep food products fresh and extend the shelf life, the presence of chlorine in the chemical composition of PVDC coated films results in the films turning yellow with age, becoming brittle and prone to cracking after a certain period of time. Manufacturers are slowly moving towards better alternatives of PVDC coated films that can keep products fresh for a much longer period of time.

Further, PVDC coated films are witnessing a hike in prices, resulting in a cost surge across key end-use industries. The high price point is another factor pushing manufacturers to look for better cost-effective alternatives.

Request Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-7364

PVDC coated films require special flexographic converters to help bond adhesion for the purpose of lamination. This makes it difficult for manufacturers to add their branding and product related information on the packaging film. All these factors are anticipated to restrict revenue growth of the PVDC coated films market to a certain extent.

Manufacturers of PVDC Coated Films Focussing on Product Innovation and Production Capacity Expansion to Augment Market Share

Manufacturers of PVDC coated films are focussing on R&D to innovate their product offerings by adding additional features that enhance the barrier properties of PVDC coated films, resulting in extended shelf life of perishable food products. Another strategy being adopted by key players in the PVDC coated films market is expansion of the product portfolio and production capacity to meet the demands from key end-use industries.

With the emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region offering lucrative growth potential, Future Market Insights recommends that key players in the PVDC coated films market should target the regional markets within the Asia Pacific region to expand their footprint in the PVDC coated films market.

Request TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7364

PVDC Coated Films Market by Category

By Substrate Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

By Application:

PVDC Coated Films for Laminates

PVDC Coated Films for Wraps

PVDC Coated Films for Lidding Films

PVDC Coated Films for Pouches & Bags

PVDC Coated Films for Blisters

By End Use:

Food Fruits & Vegetables Meat, Poultry & Seafood Bakery & Confectionery Ready-to-Eat Dairy Products

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excl. Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

For Information On The Research Approach Used In The Report, Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7364

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging

Bag-in-Tube Packaging Market- The global Bag-in-Tube market is expected to reach US$ 17.8 Mn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2022 and 2029.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market- The global pharmaceutical packaging market is postulated till US$ 178.8 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2031.

Transit Packaging Market- The global transit packaging market is estimated at US$ 62.7 Bn in 2022, and is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 102.1 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2026.

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pvdc-coated-films-market

Press Release : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/pvdc-coated-films-market

© Scoop Media