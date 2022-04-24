Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market To Reach US$ 21.1 Bn By 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The global intelligent enterprise data capture software market is likely to record a total incremental opportunity of ~US$ 21.1 Bn during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In the global intelligent enterprise data capture software market report, FMI has segmented the global intelligent enterprise data capture software market by product type, deployment, line of business, industries, and region.

Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market Size (2022) US$ 9 Bn Sales Forecast (2029) US$ 21.1 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2029) 12.9% CAGR Share of Top 5 Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Solution Providers 50%

Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published a market research report, titled “Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market – Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022 – 2029.” Intelligent enterprise data capture software takes control and accumulates a large volume of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data. Intelligent enterprise data capture software enables the rapid transformation of critical business documents into business process-ready digital content by using advanced recognition technology. Intelligence enterprise data capture software uses various technologies to capture all kinds of data such as texts, pictures, printed documents, and several others.

Growth of Enterprise Application Realm Favoring Adoption

Digitisation of industries across the globe is increasing. Companies are moving from traditional manufacturing to digital manufacturing and adopting advanced technologies. Increase in investments in industrial IoT technology will bring about a significant change in the near future. Intelligent enterprise data capture software plays a crucial role in industrial automation. Manufacturing, construction, and other industries have witnessed the rapid adoption of advanced technologies. These factors are positively impacting the intelligent enterprise data capture software market. Due to the growth of industrialisation, the overall enterprise application market has witnessed significant growth in the past couple of years. This is expected to have a cascading effect on the intelligent enterprise data capture software market.

Intelligent enterprise data capture software uses different types of technologies such as optical character recognition, intelligent document recognition, and handwriting recognition. Optical character recognition technology is used to convert different types of machine-printed documents, such as image files, PDF files, or scanned paper documents, into searchable and editable data. Intelligent document recognition technology helps recognise and capture handwritten printed characters from image files. Handwriting recognition is the ability of a mobile device or a computer to take as input handwriting from sources such as printed physical documents, pictures and other devices, or to use handwriting as a direct input to a touchscreen and then interpret this as text.

SMEs Emerging as Lucrative Targets for Investors

Advancements in the retail industry have revolutionised the adoption of intelligent enterprise data capture software components in various developing as well as developed regions. To meet the growing demand for error reduction and improved accuracy in the East Asia and South Asia regions, several intelligent enterprise data capture software platform providers have started investing in these regions. The established as well as growing intelligent enterprise data capture software platform providers should focus on expanding their intelligent enterprise data capture software businesses across untapped developing country markets to enhance their global intelligent enterprise data capture software market share.

In addition, it has been observed that growing companies from various sectors are investing significantly on next generation data management solutions and business analytics platforms. Across the world, a growing number of small and medium enterprises are becoming prominent targets for the providers of intelligent enterprise data capture software. Hence, East Asian and South Asian markets are creating new business models for intelligent enterprise data capture software platform providers.

Competition Insights

Key players are focusing on increasing their market shares in the intelligent enterprise data capture software market by entering into joint ventures and strategic partnerships with regional players. In addition, major intelligent enterprise data capture software market players are also expanding their global presence via strategic mergers and acquisitions. Some of the key players in the global intelligent enterprise data capture software market research report include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., Box, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, M-Files, Oracle Corporation, and Nuxeo.

Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Germany

Italy

France

U.K

Nordic

Spain

Japan

China

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Australia

GCC Countries

South Africa

Turkey Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

Deployment

Line of Business

Industry

Region Key Companies Profiled ABBYY

Adobe

Ephesoft

Artsyl Technologies

CAPSYS Technologies

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Open Text Corporation

Hyland Software, Inc.

BOX

M-Files Inc.

Kofax

Nuance Communications Pricing Available upon Request

