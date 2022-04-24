Preterm Birth Prevention And Management Market To Be Worth US$ 2.78 Billion By 2029

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The global Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 1.41 Bn in 2022. With increasing adoption of preterm birth prevention and management therapeutics across both developed and developing regions, the overall market is anticipated to grow at 10.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2029, totaling a valuation of US$ 2 .78 Bn by 2029.

The global Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market surpassed the valuation of US$ 1 Bn in 2022, with growth projected to see a robust CAGR of more than 9% through 2029. The preterm birth prevention drugs industry is observing a substantial surge in number of FDA-approved new generic copies of blockbuster drugs every year. This can be primarily attributed to favorable government policy framework and demographics, orphan drug designations, adoption of new combination therapies, and complications in the selection of one line of therapy.

Attribute Details Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 1.41 Bn Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market Projected Size in 2029 US$ 2.78 Bn Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021) 7.9% Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2029) 10.1%

Key Takeaways of the Study

Development of higher complexity specific portfolios and consistent focus on areas of strength while working pipelines are the cornerstone for success in the preterm birth prevention market space.

Ensuring preterm interventions and research given proportional focus, so funding is aligned with health burden to curb the mortality rate

Makena, with various approvals for the treatment of preterm birth in potential female patient pool, contributed to the dominance of the progesterone therapy segment by therapy type in 2018 and continue to do so during the forecast period.

Highly effective therapies with cost advantage over are expected to generate significant revenue in the long run.

Majority of the global preterm birth cases have not been directed towards preterm diagnostic leading to higher mortality rates and complications

Sale of Hydroxyprogesterone over antihypertensive drugs such as Nifedipine, and labetalol in the global preterm birth prevention and management market has increased drastically owing to quicker onset of action and higher efficacy.

Launch of Cost-effective Therapies Bodes Well for Market

New revenue opportunities in developed economies, and orphan drug designation by FDA are contributing significantly towards the launch of cost-effective therapies. A few other factors assisting the growth of preterm birth prevention and management market include adoption of preterm diagnostic tests and the economic burden of premature birth on the system.

Frequent drug shortages and unavailability of life-saving formulations in many parts of the country, growing initiatives by government and manufacturers for supply of life-saving preterm birth drugs, particularly in low income and developing countries, are driving the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Turkey and South Africa Key Segments Covered Therapy Type, Route of Administration, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled Aquatic Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited

Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Jasco Labs (P) Ltd.

BSA Pharma Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Mylan Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

More Valuable Insights on Preterm birth prevention and management Market

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2014 to 2029. The global preterm birth prevention and management market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provide compelling insights on preterm birth prevention and management market on basis of therapy type (progesterone therapy, corticosteroid therapy, tocolytics therapy, antihypertensive therapy, magnesium sulfate therapy, heparin prophylaxis therapy, low-dose aspirin therapy, and antibiotics therapy) and by route of administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Vaginal) , and by patient type (prior spontaneous PTB, preeclampsia, short cervix, chronic hypertension, insulin-dependent, twins, antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, and others) and by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and mail order pharmacies), across seven major regions.

Strategic Acquisitions by Key Players to Widen Regional Presence

The leading players in the preterm birth prevention and management market such as AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., and Mylan, are concentrating on organic revenue growth and commercial expansions by mergers and distribution agreements and capturing the untapped potential of the preterm birth prevention and management market.

