Finalists Strive To Achieve Prestigious Dairy Industry Awards

The 32 finalists representing 11 regions in the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards have been found.

The National winners will be announced at a black tie awards dinner at Te Pae in Christchurch on Saturday May 14, after the finalists complete a final round of judging. Tickets can be purchased via www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

The finalists will compete for a total prize pool worth around $200,000 and the honour of winning either the 2022 New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, 2022 New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year or the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the year title.

General Manager Robin Congdon says the 32 finalists from 11 regions are the cream of the crop from all the entries received.

“It was fantastic to attend the regional dinners and feel the excitement of the wins and see the journey each finalist has taken, both professionally and personally,” says Robin. “We’re thrilled these dinners were able to proceed and the live-streaming on facebook was well-received.”

“The Awards promote best practice and celebrate all entrants and finalists. It’s not just about winning, it’s a programme of learning, connecting and personal and professional growth.”

“This year, due to entrant withdrawals in the Share Farmer category in Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa and Manawatū, we trialled a benchmarking system in these two regions which allowed entrants to complete the programme and be placed accordingly.” says Robin.

“Places were determined by the overall score achieved, which was then benchmarked against the scores for places across all the regions and this resulted in a first and third place for Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa and a runner-up for Manawatū.”

Robin says there was a mix of gender, age, farming experience and career backgrounds amongst the regional finalists, along with 18 finalists who were on a work visa – six in the Dairy Trainee category, 11 in the Dairy Manager category and one in the Share Farmer category.

“We are looking forward to celebrating success and best practice in the dairy industry at our Gala Dinner in May at the brand-new Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, and judging by the number of tickets sold already, many people feel the same!”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian and Ravensdown, along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

2022 New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year finalists:

Northland Antje and Söenke Paarmann , 50% sharemilkers, 450 cows, Okaihau

Auckland/Hauraki Danielle Hovmand, contract milker, 270 cows, Patetonga

Waikato Brian Basi and Rachel Bunnik, contract milkers, 230 cows, Putaruru

Bay of Plenty Scott and Rebecca O’Brien, 50% sharemilkers, 650 & 250 cows, Galatea

Central Plateau Todd and Renee Halliday, sharemilkers & equity partners, 520 cows, Reporoa

Taranaki Murray and Rachel Perks, 24% VOSM contract milking, 445 cows, Hawera

Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa Jono and Kerri Robson, 50% sharemilkers, 350 cows, Waipukurau

West Coast/Top of the South Kevin and Kyla Freeman, 50% share milkers, 390 cows, Nelson

Canterbury/North Otago Will Green, 34% share milker, 1060 cows, Hinds

Southland/Otago Emma and Hamish Day, contract milkers, 700 cows, Mabel Bush

2022 New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year Finalists

Northland Phillip Payton, farm manager, 350 cows, Te Hana

Auckland/Hauraki Jimmy Cleaver, farm manager, 360 cows, Rangiriri

Waikato Andrew Macky, farm manager, 320 cows, Ohaupo

Bay of Plenty Hayden Purvis, farm manager, 400 cows, Galatea

Central Plateau Satveer Singh, farm manager, 700 cows, Tokoroa

Taranaki Nick Besinga, farm manager, 526 cows, Auroa

Manawatu Joel Peterson, farm manager, 520 cows, Moutoa

Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa Amarjeet Kamboj, farm manager, 550 cows, Pahiatua.

West Coast/Top of the South Robyn Mare, farm manager, 310 cows, Greymouth

Canterbury/North Otago Jaspal Singh, farm manager, 800 cows, Waimate

Southland/Otago Laura Murdoch, 2IC, 230 cows, Mokotua

2022 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year Finalists

Northland Macee Latimer, farm assistant, 470 cows, Purua

Auckland/Hauraki Jamie McDowell, farm assistant, 326 cows, Rangiriri West

Waikato Edward Roskam, farm assistant, 230 cows, Okauia,

Bay of Plenty Thomas Lundman, farm assistant, 550 cows, Whakatane

Central Plateau Zoe Bryson, herd manager, 500 cows, Mangakino

Taranaki Kate Logan, herd manager, 350 cows, Auroa

Manawatū Amit Sujit, farm manager, 550 cows, Kiwitea

Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa Jacob Stolte, herd manager, 350 cows, West Taratahi

West Coast/Top of the South Lisa Peeters, herd manager, 400 cows, Hokitika

Canterbury/North Otago Peter O’Connor, 2IC, 900 cows, Mayfield

Southland/Otago Aidan Roe, farm assistant, 560 cows, Winton

