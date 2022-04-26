Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Rise Of Clear Aligners In The Dental Market: Key Trends And Facts

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 9:28 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

Clear aligners entered the global dental and orthodontic market in 1997, with the introduction of Invisalign. Now that Invisalign’s monopoly on clear aligners has come to an end, and that the last five years has seen numerous clear aligner brands emerge, the market can continue to grow and diversify. It is estimated that the global clear aligner market will, “grow from $2.18 billion in 2021 to $2.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%.” This showcases not only the tremendous market value that clear aligners possess, but their impressive projected growth.

Before the introduction of clear aligners to the dental and orthodontic market, consumers had very limited options regarding their alignment treatment. Braces were seen as the only option for minor to severe cases of misalignment. This came with its own set of complexities, as consumers were confronted with the hefty cost, and obvious appearance, of braces. Clear aligner brands have risen in popularity as a result of their products addressing this gap in the market. Clear aligners are usually more affordable and far less aesthetically obvious than braces. This has become very appealing to global consumers.

SmilePrep is a useful resource for any consumer that is hoping to receive some form of orthodontic treatment. The company has reviewed and researched dental services, and curated detailed reports, guides, and lists.

The Clear Aligner Market

According to Grand View Research, “North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.” The US has been creating and producing innovative technology in the clear aligner industry and, as a result, has garnered a loyal and growing consumer base. However, there are a number of key trends within the clear aligner market.

Product Variations within the Market

There are variations in treatment plans, as well as available products, within the broader clear aligner market. Notably, consumers have a choice between at-home and in-person treatment plans. Recently, the market has even seen a more hybrid model for treatment plans. As a result of the variations, different brands frequently offer a single choice for consumers.

In-person clear aligner treatment plans closely mirror standard orthodontic treatment plans. Here, consumers will regularly attend consultations and check-ins with their chosen orthodontist. The aligners will remain the same, and will be customized to the consumer’s mouth and teeth. In-person treatment plans usually run for approximately 12 to 18 months. This is a much longer period than at-home treatment plans. However, in-person clear aligner treatments can treat a broader range of misalignments, ranging from mild to fairly severe. Grand View Research outlines that, “standalone practices end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 as standalone practitioners are readily adopting clear aligner systems and are equipped with advanced digital technologies.”

At-home treatment plans are becoming increasingly popular amongst adults. These clear aligners are sent to the consumer’s home, and utilize an impression kit. The aligners are customized to every consumer’s mouth. The treatment period is usually between three to 6 months. At-home clear aligner treatment plans are usually cheaper than in-person treatment plans, and are much more affordable than braces.

With the existence of at-home and in-person clear aligner treatment plans, the clear aligner market has expanded and diversified. At-home clear aligners are becoming increasingly popular, especially with the pandemic increasing remote services. This is allowing the market to grow at an even more rapid rate.

Market by Age

Braces have largely been worn by a younger demographic. This is partly due to the visibility and appearance of braces. The clear aligner market, however, has a strong adult segment. Adults and teenagers alike are choosing the subtedly of clear aligners over braces. Moreover, many adults prefer clear aligners as a result of their comfort and flexibility. Unlike braces, clear aligners can be removed, and are crafted using comfortable plastic. The adult demographic was represented strongly within the market for the 2021 year.

Growing Technology

The clear aligner industry, and the mounting competition, has driven innovation and advancement in orthodontic technology. Grand View Research argues that, “the growing patient population suffering from malocclusions, rising technological advancements of dental treatment, and growing demand for customized clear aligners are driving the overall market.” This has allowed clear aligner brands to launch products that make use of cutting edge technology, including 3D scanning and printing. Consumers are drawn to this, as these advancements improve the efficiency and comfort of orthodontic treatments, regardless of whether they are at-home or in-person treatments.

SmilePrep

With so many new dental and orthodontic treatments and products available to consumers, it can become difficult to choose which brand and product is best. SmilePrep was created to help consumers make informed decisions about their dental care. The company has done this by surveying and researching procedures, brands, treatment plans, and products. SmilePrep compiles useful guides, reports and lists that outline a variety of dental and orthodontic procedures. Consumers can use SmilePrep to better understand the availability of products and treatments, as well as all costs involved.

Final Thoughts

The clear aligner market has been on the rise prior to the pandemic, however, recent innovations in the at-home clear aligner space has allowed for even greater growth. Key factors such as product variation, demographics, and technology, have contributed to the overall growth of the market. Despite the pandemic hurting a variety of industries, the clear aligner industry is set to experience exponential growth between the period of 2022 and 2030.

