Auckland Transport Shines Bright In Energy Excellence Awards

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport’s (AT’s) commitment to the environment has seen the organisation announced as a finalist in two categories of the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards 2022.

AT is a finalist in the Large Energy User Initiative of the Year – sponsored by EECA – for its street light energy savings through the street light replacement programme.

AT is also a finalist in the Low Carbon Future Award category – sponsored by BusinessNZ Energy Council – for its hydrogen fuel cell bus.

Shane Ellison, chief executive of Auckland Transport, says AT has demonstrated its leadership and commitment to improving environmental outcomes for current and future generations.

“Chosen as a finalist is a significant achievement in itself, as most categories were limited to three finalists. AT resolved to change all our streetlights to LEDs and to install a radio-based central management system to monitor and control each light remotely, including the ability to dim lights.

“These initiatives have produced energy savings of over 39GWh (gigawatt hours) per annum, resulting in present day cost savings of over $12M per year. Ongoing financial savings due to this initiative will be enjoyed for many years to come.”

“We are also really proud of our hydrogen fuel cell bus – which was unveiled in March last year – and marked a significant milestone in our journey to decarbonise Auckland’s public transport fleet.”

The bus is New Zealand’s first hydrogen fuel cell bus and was built by Global Bus Ventures in Christchurch. It is operated by Howick and Eastern Buses by Transdev for an initial two-year trial on route 70 from Botany to Britomart via Panmure.

Another step in the journey to decarbonise Auckland’s public transport fleet was announced earlier today with Auckland Transport receiving $27 million in grant funding from the Government for battery electric ferries.

These new ferries will provide a pathway for further ferry electrification and, after initial trials across a variety of routes, they will be used to replace the oldest diesel vessels in the current ferry fleet.

The energy awards recognise best practice in Aotearoa’s energy sector, celebrating the industry’s important contribution to society and the economy.

See more at: New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards (energyawards.co.nz)

