Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cookie Time Most Trusted Cookie Brand And Enters The Top 20

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 6:56 pm
Press Release: Cookie Time

Cookie Time was today named the winner for the second year running of the NZ’s Most Trusted Cookies category in the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands Awards.

Cookie Time also entered the Reader’s Digest prestigious Top 20 Brands list for the first time. Now in its 40th year of business, Cookie Time has rapidly climbed the Top Brands rankings during the past four years.

Guy Pope-Mayell, Cookie Time Managing Director, says the results are extraordinary.

“Prior to 2018, we weren’t even in the top 100. To make this much progress in four years to now be part of the Top 20 is exceptional, and a testament to the huge investment we’ve made in the business.

“Our bakery team have excelled, despite the challenges of Covid, and our sales team continues to drive growth. Our big brand work has been supported by strategic partnerships, social media and online/digital campaigns. At the coalface, our franchise network is the #1 FMCG distributor*,” he says.

“We’re really proud to join the finest and most iconic brands in the Top 20, and look forward to seeing where this takes us.”

The Trusted Brands Cookies category was introduced in 2021, with Cookie Time the inaugural winner. Previously, Cookie Time had been considered part of the ‘Biscuits’ category.

Pope-Mayell says judging cookies in the biscuits category had been like judging wine in a beer category.

“Biscuits and cookies have some very distinct differences. We have incorrectly been called a biscuits company by many over the years, so it’s great to have this cookies category bedded in.”

So, what is the difference between cookies and biscuits?

“Cookies generally have a softer texture, more depth and look homemade. The treat element comes from inclusions, like generous chocolate chunks, and they evoke homestyle comfort and childhood memories,” says Pope-Mayell.

“Biscuits in contrast are generally thin, hard and crunchy and look quite uniform. They are generally a quick eat, and the treat element comes from enrobing (enclosing in chocolate) or having a filling sandwiched between two biscuits,” he says.

The Cookie Time business was launched on 7 February 1983, with 70 jars of cookies delivered to 70 Christchurch stores. The Original Chocolate Chunk Cookie was the first cookie designed and marketed for individual sale in NZ, a category Cookie Time still leads today. In 1983, Cookie Time’s first year of production, 500,000 of the large size Original Chocolate Chunk Cookies were baked. Now it bakes around 30 million large cookies a year.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Cookie Time on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>

Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 