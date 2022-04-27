Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ERANZ Announces New Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 11:54 am
Press Release: ERANZ

 

The Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand (ERANZ) has today announced that Bridget Abernethy will take over as Chief Executive from 2 May.

ERANZ Independent Chair Anna Kominik says Ms Abernethy is a respected senior leader who brings local and international experience to support ERANZ and the wider electricity sector at a time of significant growth and transformation.

We are delighted to have attracted a person of Ms Abernethy’s calibre. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help ERANZ as it continues to work alongside industry, government, and community to provide an electricity market that benefits New Zealand consumers,” Ms Kominik says.

Ms Abernethy has established a career as a corporate communications and public affairs expert, working on complex issues across the public, private, and community sectors. Until recently she held senior roles in external relations and government relations in the energy sector in Australia and New Zealand for eight years.

“I am excited to join the Electricity Retailers’ Association and be part of the future of electricity in Aotearoa as we transition to a low emissions economy. The electricity sector has a key role to play in New Zealand’s transition and it is crucial that the industry remains focused on delivering a competitive, fair, and sustainable electricity market.

“It’s a privilege to continue ERANZ’s work to date, especially the work ERANZ and the sector have undertaken to support families at risk of energy hardship through programmes like EnergyMate to make sure that the benefits of a decarbonised economy are accessible to all,” Ms Abernethy says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ERANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 