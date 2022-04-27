Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thursday, 28th April 2022 Is World Day For Safety And Health At Work And Workers’ Memorial Day

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Safety Management

In New Zealand, too many people are injured or die as a result of what they do for a living. The New Zealand Institute of Safety Management’s (NZISM) purpose is to influence better health and safety outcomes at work.

As part of this effort, NZISM has commenced a major project to coordinate the actions of the three key stakeholders in advanced health and safety education in New Zealand: the employers; our students; and NZ tertiary institutions. A soon-to-be-released study produced by the NZISM Tertiary Lead will reveal that these three groups are working largely in isolation from each other and, as a result, the safety education environment is disjointed, relatively unresponsive to the needs of the country, and inconsistent in its content and approach.

As a starting point, the study observed that the 2013 Independent Taskforce on Workplace Health and Safety called for a ‘step-change’ in New Zealand safety to radically improve our woeful record of workplace injuries and fatalities. It anticipated that … “within 10 years New Zealand will be among the best places in the world for people to go to work each day and come home safe and sound”. Nine years on and this ‘step-change’ has not happened: 
Last week, a further two workers died in two separate port incidents.

What will it take to make the ‘step-change’ required by the Independent Taskforce, way back in 2013?

NZISM conducted a systematic qualitative study – seeking the thoughts and opinions of the three stakeholder groups – along with a review of relevant scientific literature. Eight key themes emerged from this research. Each theme has been analysed in reference to the literature, and will result in a number of recommendations to be released in the coming weeks.

New Zealand lags well behind other OECD countries in its safety record. Our farms, forests, construction sites, ports, and many other places of work in this country are simply not managed well enough to prevent fatalities and injuries.

The recommendations of the NZISM study are required in order to achieve significant improvement in New Zealand’s health and safety record – and to achieve the ‘step-change’ called for in the 2013 Independent Taskforce on Workplace Health and Safety report.

This year, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work will not be a celebration of success in New Zealand. It will be yet another ‘Workers’ Memorial Day’. But NZISM expects that with a higher standard of safety education and application, New Zealand will achieve meaningful improvement in its safety performance in the coming years. We have to.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Institute of Safety Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 