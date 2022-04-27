Nespresso Achieves B Corp™ Certification

Auckland, New Zealand – 27 April 2022: Nespresso, the pioneer and reference-point of high-quality portioned coffee, has today announced its global certification as a B Corp. The renowned coffee brand joins an international movement of 4,500 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency – including Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s, and The Body Shop.

B Corp is a non-profit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, all communities, and the planet. This covers the five impact areas of focus: Governance, Workers, Customers, Environment, and Community.

The announcement is a marker for the positive impact Nespresso has made in the coffee industry and beyond since the brand was founded in 1986. Key contributing elements include its unique approach to coffee sourcing – through the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program, designed in partnership with the Rainforest Alliance – its strategic alliance with Fairtrade, and the brand’s global recycling scheme for its aluminum capsules.

Nespresso New Zealand Country Manager Stefan Vermeulen believes this certification will be well-received by Kiwis. “Nespresso is proud to have recently marked its tenth year in New Zealand, and from our decade having meaningful conversations with our customers, employees and partners we know that New Zealanders expect businesses to be transparent, sustainable, and show great care in all that they do,” Stefan reports. “Every cup of Nespresso begins with care, for farmers and their communities, for the environment and for the future. Ultimately, when it comes to caring for others, doing is everything – and we are excited to have achieved B Corp certification to further demonstrate this.”

Stefan continues, “B Corp certification reflects a 30-year Nespresso commitment to sustainability, transparency, and responsible business. We are immensely proud and humbled to be joining a like-minded community of businesses that share our belief that profit and purpose go hand-in-hand. This certification affirms to Kiwi coffee lovers that their favourite coffee brand is doing business the right way.”

“Further to this, B Corp certification inspires us to do more, and strengthens our commitment to our vision that every cup of Nespresso coffee has a positive impact on the world.”



Jonathan Normand, B Lab Switzerland Founder, said: “The B Corp process is a rigorous and independent assessment of a company’s impact on people and planet, looking at everything from its carbon footprint to the way it treats employees. To achieve B Corp certification is a major milestone for Nespresso. I want to offer my congratulations and wish them well as they continue in their sustainability journey.”

Nespresso will add the B Corp logo to Nespresso products and communications to help spread the word about the movement, educate consumers, and help them make more sustainable choices in their purchasing decisions.

KEY FACTS: B CORP CERTIFICATION

Nespresso scored 84 points out of 200 on the B Impact Assessment. A minimum of 80 points is required to achieve B Corp status. To date, 4,500 of companies have achieved B Corp certification. These companies span over 150 industries and more than 70 countries.

scored 84 points out of 200 on the B Impact Assessment. A minimum of 80 points is required to achieve B Corp status. To date, 4,500 of companies have achieved B Corp certification. These companies span over 150 industries and more than 70 countries. To certify as a B Corp, businesses must meet high standards across five areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. Nespresso scores are published transparently at bcorporation.net and www.nespresso.com/bcorp

scores are published transparently at bcorporation.net and www.nespresso.com/bcorp Certified B Corps are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders. To meet this requirement, Nespresso has updated its Articles of Association (Corporate Articles).

has updated its Articles of Association (Corporate Articles). B Corp certification covers Nespresso’s global business, meaning all Nespresso operations where Nespresso is a legal entity or a division of Nestlé, spanning 38 markets.

© Scoop Media

