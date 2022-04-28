Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Time For Meaningful Action To Address The Cost Of Dying For Low Income Families

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 10:12 am
Press Release: Funeral Directors Assn of NZ

The Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand is calling on Government to increase the Work and Income (WINZ) Funeral Grant in the 2022 Budget so that eligible low income families are able to farewell loved ones with dignity and respect.

New Chief Executive, Gillian Boyes, says the current maximum of $2,280.72 grant is woefully inadequate. This amount covers just 37% of the cost of a simple funeral cremation and only 29% of a funeral and burial, well short of the essential funeral costs that the grant was designed to cover.

“Everybody’s talking about the cost of living, but what about the cost of dying,” says Ms Boyes.

“Apart from CPI adjustments, the Funeral Grant was last increased nearly 20 years ago so changes are long overdue. With the average cost of a burial plot alone being $3,523 it’s clear that the grant is removing all choice for low income families to farewell their loved ones in a meaningful way.”

Ms Boyes says families are being driven to make difficult decisions.

“Our members often see families choose a cremation when a burial might be more appropriate for cultural or religious reasons.

“We also know some families can only afford to choose direct cremation options with no funeral at all. It’s frankly outrageous that these families have to make this choice when they are meant to have access to something called a ‘funeral’ grant.”

The Funeral Directors Assocation of New Zealand proposes immediately increasing the maximum amount payable under the grant to $6,300. This would cover 80% of the cost of a simple funeral with a burial, and brings it into line with ACC’s funeral provision for those who die by accident.

Given this is an asset and income-tested grant, the estimated fiscal impact would be limited to a maximum of an additional $14 million based on the numbers of claimants who meet the current eligibility criteria.

“Compared to the other asks and investments that will be made during this year’s Budget, we don’t think this is asking for much for some of society’s most vulnerable. There are also downstream savings – we know not being able to farewell someone can contribute to poorer mental health outcomes, which might later be a cost to Government.”

Ms Boyes says that the Association also wants the Ministry of Social Development to provide clear guidance on what is classed as essential under the grant to ensure consistency and equity of access to the full entitlement for those who are eligible for this grant.

“Looking ahead to other ways this support could be improved, we would love to see a simpler process for applying so that vulnerable New Zealanders at what may an extremely difficult time do not face unnecessary barriers to accessing this grant if they are eligible,” says Ms Boyes.

Currently, claimants must complete a 12-page form setting out huge detail of their incomes and assets, with supporting documentation.

The Association is also calling for the Ministry for Social Development to commit to reviewing the allowable income and assets of claimants before next year’s Budget, to ensure the asset tests are reasonable, especially in the context of the cost of living outstripping increases in wages and benefits over time.

Ms Boyes says that the Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand is advocating for these changes because its members are on the front-line and too often see the devastating impact on vulnerable families if they are not able to farewell their loved ones with appropriate dignity and respect.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Funeral Directors Assn of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 