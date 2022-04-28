Employment Indicators: March 2022 – Information Release



Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the March 2022 month (compared with the February 2022 month) were:



all industries – down 0.1 percent (3,262 jobs) to 2.28 million filled jobs

primary industries – down 0.3 percent (351 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.3 percent (1,404 jobs)

service industries – down 0.4 percent (6,084 jobs).

Correction to regional series for filled jobs

An error has occurred that impacts the regional series for filled jobs in the West Coast and Canterbury regions from the start of the series in May 2019. An error in a concordance table means a postcode was incorrectly allocated to Westland, when it is actually part of Selwyn. This flows through to the respective regions, meaning that the West Coast and Canterbury regions are also impacted.

The error impacts territorial authority and regional splits for Westland/Selwyn and West Coast/Canterbury. It impacts the number of filled jobs (based on employee address) and the associated gross earnings. The table below shows the impact on monthly employment indicator filled jobs for March 2022.

We have corrected the concordance used to create the monthly regional series and the

Employment indicators: March 2022

release includes this correction.

The following are not affected in the monthly employment indicator release:

high level numbers – that is, total filled jobs and gross earnings

industry breakdowns

age and gender breakdowns.

Impact on other releases

Business employment data quarterly release

We have suppressed the related series for the quarterly business employment data release in Infoshare and expect to provide corrected data on or before the next release due out on 10 June 2022.

Linked Employer-Employee Data annual release

We are assessing the best way to correct the LEED annual series which is due to be released in November 2022. In the meantime, we would recommend not using the employee counts or earnings series for Westland/West Coast and using the Selwyn/Canterbury employee counts or earning series with caution.

If you require any data from the impacted regions, contact us directly at

info@stats.govt.nz

.

