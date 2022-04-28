Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Indicators: March 2022 – Information Release

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the March 2022 month (compared with the February 2022 month) were:
 

  • all industries – down 0.1 percent (3,262 jobs) to 2.28 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – down 0.3 percent (351 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.3 percent (1,404 jobs)
  • service industries – down 0.4 percent (6,084 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Correction to regional series for filled jobs

An error has occurred that impacts the regional series for filled jobs in the West Coast and Canterbury regions from the start of the series in May 2019. An error in a concordance table means a postcode was incorrectly allocated to Westland, when it is actually part of Selwyn. This flows through to the respective regions, meaning that the West Coast and Canterbury regions are also impacted.

The error impacts territorial authority and regional splits for Westland/Selwyn and West Coast/Canterbury. It impacts the number of filled jobs (based on employee address) and the associated gross earnings. The table below shows the impact on monthly employment indicator filled jobs for March 2022.

 
   
 17,99714,837
 297,229300,389
 2,290,0292,290,029

We have corrected the concordance used to create the monthly regional series and the

Employment indicators: March 2022

release includes this correction.

The following are not affected in the monthly employment indicator release:

  • high level numbers – that is, total filled jobs and gross earnings
  • industry breakdowns
  • age and gender breakdowns.

Impact on other releases

Business employment data quarterly release

We have suppressed the related series for the quarterly business employment data release in Infoshare and expect to provide corrected data on or before the next release due out on 10 June 2022.

Linked Employer-Employee Data annual release

We are assessing the best way to correct the LEED annual series which is due to be released in November 2022. In the meantime, we would recommend not using the employee counts or earnings series for Westland/West Coast and using the Selwyn/Canterbury employee counts or earning series with caution.

If you require any data from the impacted regions, contact us directly at

info@stats.govt.nz

.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 