Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 25 April 2022



The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 20 March 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,319,270 total paid jobs (up 5,240 or 0.23 percent) 105,350 paid jobs in primary industries (up 460 or 0.44 percent) 443,880 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 490 or 0.11 percent) 1,712,140 paid jobs in services industries (up 6,530 or 0.38 percent) 57,900 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 1,260 or 2.13 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,147.85 (up $2.02 or 0.18 percent).



