Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 25 April 2022

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 20 March 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,319,270 total paid jobs (up 5,240 or 0.23 percent)
    • 105,350 paid jobs in primary industries (up 460 or 0.44 percent)
    • 443,880 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 490 or 0.11 percent)
    • 1,712,140 paid jobs in services industries (up 6,530 or 0.38 percent)
    • 57,900 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 1,260 or 2.13 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,147.85 (up $2.02 or 0.18 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


